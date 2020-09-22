FNF Reaches Major Milestone Of 800,000 startSafe Digital Opening Packages Delivered To Consumers And Adds Mobile Earnest Money Deposit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, the leading provider of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries, announced today that it has delivered over 800,000 startSafe digital opening packages to consumers as part of its initiative to bring to market a truly reimagined, trusted, and transparent experience for agents, buyers, and sellers. As significant as delivering over 800,000 startSafe digital opening packages to consumers is, even more promising is the fact that over 70% of all packages are opened and 85% of consumers that begin a startSafe interview complete it.

"This is a remarkable achievement. This completion rate shows that consumers are ready to adopt a new real estate experience. By enabling all our offices across all brands with startSafe, we are moving to further expand to a digitally enabled title company," said Randy Quirk, CEO, Fidelity National Financial. "Since formally launching our startSafe initiative, we have helped create a safer and more user-friendly experience for buyers and sellers. We are now taking the next step in enhancing the startSafe digital opening package to allow consumers to deposit earnest money." Mobile Deposit allows consumers to make earnest money deposits using their mobile phones as part of their initial startSafe interview or as a separate interaction. startSafe Mobile Deposit capabilities are currently in production in a few markets and will be available in all markets nationwide by the end of October.

The significance of these milestones comes in the fact that the startSafe digital opening package, the first step in FNF's reimagined real estate experience, can help mitigate wire fraud risk for buyers and sellers. Now, new features, like mobile earnest money deposit, make the process of starting a real estate transaction even more convenient and seamless in our new low-contact environment.

"This is exciting," said Krista Christensen, Vice President of Cyber and Wire Strategies at Fidelity National Financial. "We are making the home buying experience not only safer and more transparent for consumers, but more convenient." By expanding FNF's WireSafe initiative to include the startSafe digital opening package, as well as adding features like mobile deposit of earnest money, our title companies are helping consumers make the important transition away from email as the real estate transaction hub to a safer, more user-friendly online portal experience. "This helps reduce the chance of fraud," said Christensen.

The use of startSafe digital opening packages, mobile deposit capabilities, as well as future comprehensive capabilities for both consumers and agents will continue to be rolled out to all direct operations of Chicago Title, Fidelity National Title, Lawyers Title, Ticor Title, Alamo Title, as well as the other direct title brands under the FNF family of companies throughout the remainder of 2020.

