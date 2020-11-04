FNF Reports Third Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $1.39 and Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $1.48, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 20.4% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 21.2%

News provided by

Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Nov 04, 2020, 16:15 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

  • Total revenue of approximately $3.0 billion in the third quarter versus $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019
  • Third quarter net earnings from continuing operations of $406 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $435 million versus net earnings of $250 million and adjusted net earnings of $304 million for the third quarter of 2019
  • Third quarter diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.39 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.48 versus diluted EPS of $0.90 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10 in the third quarter of 2019
  • Recognized gains were $73 million in the third quarter versus recognized gains of $4 million in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to mark to market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in our investment portfolio

Title

  • Total revenue of approximately $2.5 billion versus approximately $2.2 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2019
  • Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of approximately $2.5 billion versus approximately $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 13.5%
  • Pre-tax earnings of $507 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $528 million versus pre-tax earnings of $389 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $407 million in the third quarter of 2019
  • Pre-tax title margin of 20.4% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 21.2% versus pre-tax title margin of 17.7% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 18.6% in the third quarter of 2019
  • Third quarter refinance orders opened increased 83% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 87% on a daily basis versus the third quarter of 2019; purchase orders opened increased 12% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 8% on a daily basis versus the third quarter of 2019
  • Total commercial revenue of $216 million, a 28% decline versus total commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2019, driven by a 16% decrease in closed orders and 14% decline in total commercial fee per file; third quarter total commercial orders opened increased 4% compared to the prior year
  • Overall third quarter average fee per file of $2,063, a 16% decrease versus the third quarter of 2019

Title Orders

Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed *

Month

 / (% Purchase)

 / (% Purchase)

July 2020

292,000

40%

187,000

43%

August 2020

283,000

40%

186,000

42%

September 2020

272,000

40%

198,000

40%







Third Quarter 2020

847,000

40%

571,000

42%










Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed *

Month

 / (% Purchase)

 / (% Purchase)

July 2019

192,000

56%

134,000

59%

August 2019

214,000

48%

137,000

56%

September 2019

186,000

51%

138,000

51%







Third Quarter 2019

592,000

52%

409,000

55%

* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

F&G, a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, reported operating results for the third quarter of 2020. As a result of acquisition accounting (purchase accounting or PGAAP), financial results for periods after June 1, 2020 are generally not comparable to the results of prior periods.  Certain metrics, such as sales and policyholder account values, are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data.

  • Total Retail Annuity Sales of $1,068 million in the third quarter, an increase of 34 percent to the prior year, and an increase of 17 percent from the sequential quarter
  • Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIA) Sales of $815 million in the third quarter, an increase of 38 percent to the prior year, and a 6 percent decrease from the sequential quarter
  • Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) of $27.0 billion for the third quarter, up from $26.6 billion in the sequential period driven by net new business asset flows; and down from $27.9 billion in the prior year as a result of merger effects
  • Net Investment Spread: FIA spread for the third quarter of 347 basis points; Total Spread, including all product lines, for the third quarter of 261 basis points
  • Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders of $38 million for the third quarter, including a $28 million loss from discontinued operations and $8 million net unfavorable mark-to-market and other items which are excluded from Adjusted Net Earnings
  • Adjusted Net Earnings From Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders of $74 million for the quarter

"We are very pleased with our third quarter results in which we experienced sequential improvement every month in closed orders per day," commented Chairman William P. Foley, II.  "We generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $528 million, a record quarter, and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 21.2%, our best quarterly margin since the third quarter of 2003, as we benefited from the delayed spring selling season and sustained momentum in refinance. During the third quarter refinance opened and closed orders on a daily basis increased 83% and 87%, respectively. I would like to thank our employees for their continued efforts as we work together to ensure the health and safety of our employees while meeting our customers' needs in this challenging environment."  

"We are also excited about our technology investments as we continue to focus on improving the security, transparency, and overall closing experience for our customers. Our StartSafe initiative, which reached a significant milestone during the third quarter, helps create a safer and more user-friendly experience for consumers as they begin their real estate transactions, and reduces the chance of fraud in the process. We are also focused on transitioning real estate closings through the adoption of new digital technologies and experiences on a large scale and in a way that supports our nationwide network of trusted closing professionals. As we continue to expand our technology investments and bring to market new digital initiatives that will reimagine the real estate transaction experience for both real estate professionals and consumers, we see an opportunity to further reduce costs and increase market share.

"Turning to F&G, the company's recent entrance into the bank and broker dealer channel has surpassed our expectations as the F&G team continues to execute against its growth strategy, producing strong sales results in the third quarter.  Furthermore, the company's investment portfolio continues to perform well in the current environment.  Following the closing of F&G in early June, F&G had success entering into an agreement to sell F&G Reinsurance to Aspida Holdings, an indirect subsidiary of Ares Management.  This transaction, representing a terrific outcome for F&G Reinsurance, its clients and employees, and FNF shareholders. In conjunction with this transaction, F&G also entered into a mutually beneficial multiyear guaranteed annuity flow reinsurance partnership. We expect the sale of F&G reinsurance to close prior to year end." 

Mr. Foley concluded, "Lastly, we remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders through our capital allocation strategy, focused on consistent dividend growth evident in our most recent dividend increase of 9%, growing our business and targeting $500 million of share repurchases, based on market conditions, over the course of the next twelve months."

Conference Call

We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss third quarter 2020 FNF results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.  The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020, through November 12, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13710928. An expanded quarterly financial supplement providing segment results is available on the FNF Investor Relations website.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.  FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.  More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com. 

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.bm.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax title earnings, adjusted pre-tax title earnings as a percentage of adjusted title revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), F&G adjusted earnings, F&G adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders, F&G adjusted operating return on common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, F&G net investment spread, F&G average assets under management and F&G sales.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: the ability of FNF to successfully integrate F&G's operations and employees; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed F&G transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business, political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

FNF-E

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and
Other

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020



Direct title premiums

$

733

$

733

$



$


Agency title premiums

981

981




Escrow, title related and other fees


853

742

60

51

Total title and escrow

2,567

2,456

60

51









Interest and investment income

336

31

305


Recognized gains and losses, net

73

(3)

77

(1)

Total revenue

2,976

2,484

442

50









Personnel costs

782

726

23

33

Agent commissions

749

749




Other operating expenses


449

386

33

30

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

251



251


Depreciation and amortization

100

39

56

5

Claim loss expense

77

77




Interest expense

29



7

22

Total expenses

2,437

1,977

370

90









Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

539

$

507

$

72

$

(40)









  Income tax expense (benefit)

133

129

6

(2)

  Earnings (loss) from equity investments

7

5



2

  Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


(28)



(28)


  Non-controlling interests

7

7













Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

378

$

376

$

38

$

(36)









EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$

1.40






EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

(0.10)






EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$

1.30















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

1.39






EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

(0.10)






EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

1.29















Weighted average shares - basic

291






Weighted average shares - diluted

293






FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and
Other

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020



Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

378

$

376

$

38

$

(36)









  Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(28)



(28)











Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$

406

$

376

$

66

$

(36)









Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

539

$

507

$

72

$

(40)









 Non-GAAP Adjustments







  Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(11)

3

(15)

1

  Indexed product related derivatives

14



14


  Debt issuance costs

1





1

  Purchase price amortization

29

18

7

4

  Transaction costs

12



10

2









Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

584

$

528

$

88

$

(32)









Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

45

$

21

$

16

$

8

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(15)

(5)

(8)

(2)

  Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(1)

(1)




Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

29

$

15

$

8

$

6









Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$

435

$

391

$

74

$

(30)









Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

1.48






FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Three Months Ended


September 30, 2019


Direct title premiums

$

660

$

660

$


Agency title premiums

827

827


Escrow, title related and other fees


693

653

40

Total title and escrow

2,180

2,140

40







Interest and investment income

57

51

6

Recognized gains and losses, net


4

3

1

Total revenue

2,241

2,194

47







Personnel costs

702

677

25

Agent commissions

630

630


Other operating expenses

473

393

80

Depreciation and amortization

44

38

6

Claim loss expense

67

67


Interest expense

12



12

Total expenses

1,928

1,805

123







Pre-tax earnings (loss)


$

313

$

389

$

(76)







  Income tax expense (benefit)

59

94

(35)

  Earnings from equity investments

2

1

1

  Non-controlling interests

6

5

1







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

250

$

291

$

(41)







EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$

0.92




EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

0.90











Weighted average shares - basic

273




Weighted average shares - diluted

277




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Three Months Ended


September 30, 2019


Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

250

$

291

$

(41)







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

313

$

389

$

(76)







Non-GAAP Adjustments





  Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(4)

(3)

(1)

  Purchase price amortization

26

21

5

  Transaction costs

52



52







Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

387

$

407

$

(20)







Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

74

$

18

$

56

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(17)

(4)

(13)

  Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)

(3)


Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

54

$

11

$

43







Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders

$

304

$

302

$

2







Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

1.10




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and
Other

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020



Direct title premiums

$

1,854

$

1,854

$



$


Agency title premiums

2,497

2,497




Escrow, title related and other fees


2,201

2,007

80

114

Total title and escrow

6,552

6,358

80

114









Interest and investment income


541

120

416

5

Recognized gains and losses, net

(85)

(147)

70

(8)

Total revenue

7,008

6,331

566

111









Personnel costs

2,088

1,992

32

64

Agent commissions

1,907

1,907




Other operating expenses

1,306

1,140

45

121

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

406



406


Depreciation and amortization

189

113

59

17

Claim loss expense

196

196




Interest expense

62

1

10

51

Total expenses

6,154

5,349

552

253









Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

854

$

982

$

14

$

(142)









  Income tax expense (benefit)

194

240

(8)

(38)

  Earnings (loss) from equity investments

9

8



1

  Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(23)



(23)


  Non-controlling interests

20

20













Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

626

$

730

$

(1)

$

(103)









EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$

2.32






EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

(0.08)






EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$

2.24















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

2.29






EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

(0.08)






EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

2.21















Weighted average shares - basic

280






Weighted average shares - diluted

283






FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and
Other

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020



Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

626

$

730

$

(1)

$

(103)









Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(23)



(23)











Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$

649

$

730

$

22

$

(103)









Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

854

$

982

$

14

$

(142)









Non-GAAP Adjustments







  Recognized (gains) and losses, net

186

147

31

8

  Indexed product related derivatives

57



57


  Debt issuance costs

5





5

  Purchase price amortization

77

55

9

13

  Transaction costs

63



17

46

  Other adjustments

1

1













Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

1,243

$

1,185

$

128

$

(70)









Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

389

$

203

$

114

$

72

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(93)

(47)

(29)

(17)

  Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(7)

(6)



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

289

$

150

$

85

$

54









Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$

938

$

880

$

107

$

(49)









Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

3.31






FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Nine Months Ended

Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

September 30, 2019


Direct title premiums

$

1,725

$

1,725

$


Agency title premiums

2,133

2,133


Escrow, title related and other fees 


1,892

1,747

145

Total title and escrow

5,750

5,605

145







Interest and investment income

170

153

17

Recognized gains and losses, net


187

191

(4)

Total revenue

6,107

5,949

158







Personnel costs

1,979

1,881

98

Agent commissions

1,630

1,630


Other operating expenses

1,226

1,081

145

Depreciation and amortization

132

115

17

Claim loss expense

174

174


Interest expense

36



36

Total expenses

5,177

4,881

296







Pre-tax earnings (loss)


$

930

$

1,068

$

(138)







  Income tax expense (benefit)

210

260

(50)

  Earnings from equity investments

12

11

1

  Non-controlling interests

10

10









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

722

$

809

$

(87)







EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$

2.64




EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

2.61











Weighted average shares - basic

273




Weighted average shares - diluted

277




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2019


Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

722

$

809

$

(87)







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

930

$

1,068

$

(138)







Non-GAAP Adjustments





  Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(187)

(191)

4

  Purchase price amortization

78

64

14

  Transaction costs

58



58

  Other adjustments

1

1









Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

880

$

942

$

(62)







Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

(50)

$

(126)

$

76

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

14

32

(18)

  Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(9)

(8)

(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

(45)

$

(102)

$

57







Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

677

$

707

$

(30)







Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$

2.44




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In millions)



September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash and investment portfolio

$

35,098


$

5,760

Goodwill

4,458


2,727

Title plant

404


404

Total assets

49,885


10,677

Notes payable

2,664


838

Reserve for title claim losses

1,555


1,509

Secured trust deposits

829


791

Redeemable non-controlling interests




344

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests

41


(17)

Total equity and non-controlling interests

7,182


5,709

Total equity attributable to common shareholders

7,141


5,382

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

Pre-tax earnings

$

507

$

389


$

982

$

1,068

Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes





  Recognized (gains) and losses, net

3

(3)


147

(191)

  Purchase price amortization

18

21


55

64

  Other adjustments





1

1

Total non-GAAP adjustments

21

18


203

(126)

Adjusted pre-tax earnings

$

528

$

407


$

1,185

$

942

Adjusted pre-tax margin

21.2

%

18.6

%

18.3

%

16.4

%

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)



Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data)

Total opened orders*

847

693

682

492

592

544

438

379

Total opened orders per day*

13.2

10.8

11.0

7.8

9.3

8.5

7.2

6.0

Purchase % of opened orders

40

%

37

%

41

%

50

%

52

%

61

%

65

%

67

%

Refinance % of opened orders

60

%

63

%

59

%

50

%

48

%

39

%

35

%

33

%

Total closed orders*

571

487

377

417

409

359

263

301

Total closed orders per day*

8.9

7.6

6.1

6.6

6.4

5.6

4.3

4.8

Purchase % of closed orders

42

%

35

%

46

%

49

%

55

%

65

%

66

%

69

%

Refinance % of closed orders

58

%

65

%

54

%

51

%

45

%

35

%

34

%

31

%

















Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's)

Total commercial revenue

$

216

$

184

$

245

$

321

$

301

$

286

$

231

$

328

Total commercial opened orders

58.1

43.9

56.3

55.1

56.0

58.6

49.8

46.0

Total commercial closed orders

30.6

25.7

31.0

39.1

36.4

34.0

30.0

35.2

















National commercial revenue

$

113

$

96

$

132

$

186

$

172

$

163

$

122

$

195

National commercial opened orders

21.7

15.2

21.5

22.6

23.8

25.3

20.6

19.1

National commercial closed orders

9.8

8.8

10.7

16.2

14.1

12.7

10.5

13.2

















Total Fee Per File

Fee per file

$

2,063

$

1,889

$

2,224

$

2,384

$

2,459

$

2,677

$

2,567

$

2,803

Residential fee per file

$

1,803

$

1,614

$

1,744

$

1,792

$

1,928

$

2,075

$

1,964

$

2,003

Total commercial fee per file

$

7,100

$

7,200

$

7,900

$

8,200

$

8,300

$

8,400

$

7,700

$

9,300

National commercial fee per file

$

11,500

$

10,900

$

12,300

$

11,500

$

12,200

$

12,900

$

11,600

$

14,800

















Total Staffing

Total field operations employees

12,300

10,900

12,500

12,300

12,200

12,000

11,700

11,800

















Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$

50

$

51

$

48

$

53

$

52

$

66

$

49

$

58

* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

The table below reconciles the reported after-tax net loss from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders.


Three months ended

Four months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$

66


$

22

Non-GAAP adjustments (1,2):



Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(15)


31

Indexed product related derivatives

14


57

Purchase price amortization

7


9

Transaction costs

10


17

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(8)


(29)

     Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$

74


$

107

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations include $10 million of favorable items in the current quarter and $18 million in the year-to-date period.

The table below provides summary financial highlights. 


Three Months Ended

Four months ended

(In millions)

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Average assets under management (AAUM)(1)

$

26,990

$

26,898

Net investment spread - FIA(1)

3.47

%

3.48

%

Net investment spread - All products(1)

2.61

%

2.83

%

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

66

$

22

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders(1)

$

74

$

107

The table below provides a summary of sales, which are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(In millions)

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Fixed indexed annuity (FIA) sales(1)

$

815

$

590

$

2,512

$

2,025

Total retail annuity sales(1)

$

1,068

$

797

$

3,026

$

2,972

Footnotes:

  1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.
  2. Amounts are net of offsets related to value of business acquired (VOBA), deferred acquisition cost (DAC), deferred sale inducement (DSI) amortization, and unearned revenue (UREV) amortization, as applicable.

DEFINITIONS  

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by F&G.

Adjusted Earnings

Adjusted Earnings is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted earnings is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate:

(i) Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; the impact of market volatility on the alternative asset portfolio; and the effect of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative;

(ii) Indexed product related derivatives: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost, and the fair value accounting impact of assumed reinsurance, 

(iii) Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset (VODA)) recognized as a result of acquisition activities, and 

(iv) Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items.

Adjustments to Adjusted Earnings are net of the corresponding impact on amortization of intangibles, as appropriate. The income tax impact related to these adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. 

Adjusted Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders

Adjusted Earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance attributable to our common shareholders each period. Adjusted Earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) available to common shareholders to eliminate the same items as described in the Adjusted Earnings paragraph above. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of the Company, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business.  Accordingly, Management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations.   

Net Investment Spread

Net investment spread is the excess of net investment income, adjusted for market volatility on the alternative asset investment portfolio, earned over the sum of interest credited to policyholders and the cost of hedging our risk on indexed product policies.  Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the performance of the Company's invested assets against the level of investment return provided to policyholders, inclusive of hedging costs.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as the sum of: 

(i) total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding derivatives; 

(ii) related party loans and investments;

(iii) accrued investment income;

(iv) funds withheld at fair value; 

(v) the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments, and

(iv) cash and cash equivalents, excluding derivative collateral, at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.   

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Sales (FIA Sales and Total Retail Annuity Sales) 

Sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Annuity and IUL sales are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e. contractholder funds) within the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP.  Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fnf.com

Also from this source

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Election of Sandra...

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces 9% Increase in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics