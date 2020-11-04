FNF Reports Third Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $1.39 and Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $1.48, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 20.4% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 21.2%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Total revenue of approximately $3.0 billion in the third quarter versus $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019

in the third quarter versus in the third quarter of 2019 Third quarter net earnings from continuing operations of $406 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $435 million versus net earnings of $250 million and adjusted net earnings of $304 million for the third quarter of 2019

and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of versus net earnings of and adjusted net earnings of for the third quarter of 2019 Third quarter diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.39 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.48 versus diluted EPS of $0.90 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10 in the third quarter of 2019

and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of versus diluted EPS of and adjusted diluted EPS of in the third quarter of 2019 Recognized gains were $73 million in the third quarter versus recognized gains of $4 million in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to mark to market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in our investment portfolio

Title

Total revenue of approximately $2.5 billion versus approximately $2.2 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2019

versus approximately in total revenue in the third quarter of 2019 Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of approximately $2.5 billion versus approximately $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 13.5%

versus approximately in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 13.5% Pre-tax earnings of $507 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $528 million versus pre-tax earnings of $389 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $407 million in the third quarter of 2019

and adjusted pre-tax earnings of versus pre-tax earnings of and adjusted pre-tax earnings of in the third quarter of 2019 Pre-tax title margin of 20.4% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 21.2% versus pre-tax title margin of 17.7% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 18.6% in the third quarter of 2019

Third quarter refinance orders opened increased 83% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 87% on a daily basis versus the third quarter of 2019; purchase orders opened increased 12% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 8% on a daily basis versus the third quarter of 2019

Total commercial revenue of $216 million , a 28% decline versus total commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2019, driven by a 16% decrease in closed orders and 14% decline in total commercial fee per file; third quarter total commercial orders opened increased 4% compared to the prior year

, a 28% decline versus total commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2019, driven by a 16% decrease in closed orders and 14% decline in total commercial fee per file; third quarter total commercial orders opened increased 4% compared to the prior year Overall third quarter average fee per file of $2,063 , a 16% decrease versus the third quarter of 2019

Title Orders







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) July 2020



292,000 40%



187,000 43% August 2020



283,000 40%



186,000 42% September 2020



272,000 40%



198,000 40%













Third Quarter 2020



847,000 40%



571,000 42%



















Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) July 2019



192,000 56%



134,000 59% August 2019



214,000 48%



137,000 56% September 2019



186,000 51%



138,000 51%













Third Quarter 2019



592,000 52%



409,000 55% * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

F&G, a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, reported operating results for the third quarter of 2020. As a result of acquisition accounting (purchase accounting or PGAAP), financial results for periods after June 1, 2020 are generally not comparable to the results of prior periods. Certain metrics, such as sales and policyholder account values, are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data.

Total Retail Annuity Sales of $1,068 million in the third quarter, an increase of 34 percent to the prior year, and an increase of 17 percent from the sequential quarter

in the third quarter, an increase of 34 percent to the prior year, and an increase of 17 percent from the sequential quarter Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIA) Sales of $815 million in the third quarter, an increase of 38 percent to the prior year, and a 6 percent decrease from the sequential quarter

in the third quarter, an increase of 38 percent to the prior year, and a 6 percent decrease from the sequential quarter Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) of $27.0 billion for the third quarter, up from $26.6 billion in the sequential period driven by net new business asset flows; and down from $27.9 billion in the prior year as a result of merger effects

for the third quarter, up from in the sequential period driven by net new business asset flows; and down from in the prior year as a result of merger effects Net Investment Spread: FIA spread for the third quarter of 347 basis points; Total Spread, including all product lines, for the third quarter of 261 basis points

Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders of $38 million for the third quarter, including a $28 million loss from discontinued operations and $8 million net unfavorable mark-to-market and other items which are excluded from Adjusted Net Earnings

for the third quarter, including a loss from discontinued operations and net unfavorable mark-to-market and other items which are excluded from Adjusted Net Earnings Adjusted Net Earnings From Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders of $74 million for the quarter

"We are very pleased with our third quarter results in which we experienced sequential improvement every month in closed orders per day," commented Chairman William P. Foley, II. "We generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $528 million, a record quarter, and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 21.2%, our best quarterly margin since the third quarter of 2003, as we benefited from the delayed spring selling season and sustained momentum in refinance. During the third quarter refinance opened and closed orders on a daily basis increased 83% and 87%, respectively. I would like to thank our employees for their continued efforts as we work together to ensure the health and safety of our employees while meeting our customers' needs in this challenging environment."

"We are also excited about our technology investments as we continue to focus on improving the security, transparency, and overall closing experience for our customers. Our StartSafe initiative, which reached a significant milestone during the third quarter, helps create a safer and more user-friendly experience for consumers as they begin their real estate transactions, and reduces the chance of fraud in the process. We are also focused on transitioning real estate closings through the adoption of new digital technologies and experiences on a large scale and in a way that supports our nationwide network of trusted closing professionals. As we continue to expand our technology investments and bring to market new digital initiatives that will reimagine the real estate transaction experience for both real estate professionals and consumers, we see an opportunity to further reduce costs and increase market share.

"Turning to F&G, the company's recent entrance into the bank and broker dealer channel has surpassed our expectations as the F&G team continues to execute against its growth strategy, producing strong sales results in the third quarter. Furthermore, the company's investment portfolio continues to perform well in the current environment. Following the closing of F&G in early June, F&G had success entering into an agreement to sell F&G Reinsurance to Aspida Holdings, an indirect subsidiary of Ares Management. This transaction, representing a terrific outcome for F&G Reinsurance, its clients and employees, and FNF shareholders. In conjunction with this transaction, F&G also entered into a mutually beneficial multiyear guaranteed annuity flow reinsurance partnership. We expect the sale of F&G reinsurance to close prior to year end."

Mr. Foley concluded, "Lastly, we remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders through our capital allocation strategy, focused on consistent dividend growth evident in our most recent dividend increase of 9%, growing our business and targeting $500 million of share repurchases, based on market conditions, over the course of the next twelve months."

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.bm.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax title earnings, adjusted pre-tax title earnings as a percentage of adjusted title revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), F&G adjusted earnings, F&G adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders, F&G adjusted operating return on common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, F&G net investment spread, F&G average assets under management and F&G sales.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2020







Direct title premiums

$ 733



$ 733



$ —



$ —

Agency title premiums

981



981



—



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

853



742



60



51

Total title and escrow

2,567



2,456



60



51



















Interest and investment income

336



31



305



—

Recognized gains and losses, net

73



(3)



77



(1)

Total revenue

2,976



2,484



442



50



















Personnel costs

782



726



23



33

Agent commissions

749



749



—



—

Other operating expenses

449



386



33



30

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

251



—



251



—

Depreciation and amortization

100



39



56



5

Claim loss expense

77



77



—



—

Interest expense

29



—



7



22

Total expenses

2,437



1,977



370



90



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 539



$ 507



$ 72



$ (40)



















Income tax expense (benefit)

133



129



6



(2)

Earnings (loss) from equity investments

7



5



—



2

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(28)



—



(28)



—

Non-controlling interests

7



7



—



—



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 378



$ 376



$ 38



$ (36)



















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.40













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

(0.10)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.30































EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.39













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

(0.10)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.29































Weighted average shares - basic

291













Weighted average shares - diluted

293















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2020







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 378



$ 376



$ 38



$ (36)



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(28)



—



(28)



—



















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 406



$ 376



$ 66



$ (36)



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 539



$ 507



$ 72



$ (40)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(11)



3



(15)



1

Indexed product related derivatives

14



—



14



—

Debt issuance costs

1



—



—



1

Purchase price amortization

29



18



7



4

Transaction costs

12



—



10



2



















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 584



$ 528



$ 88



$ (32)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 45



$ 21



$ 16



$ 8

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(15)



(5)



(8)



(2)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(1)



(1)



—



—

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 29



$ 15



$ 8



$ 6



















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 435



$ 391



$ 74



$ (30)



















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.48















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





September 30, 2019





Direct title premiums

$ 660



$ 660



$ —

Agency title premiums

827



827



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

693



653



40

Total title and escrow

2,180



2,140



40















Interest and investment income

57



51



6

Recognized gains and losses, net

4



3



1

Total revenue

2,241



2,194



47















Personnel costs

702



677



25

Agent commissions

630



630



—

Other operating expenses

473



393



80

Depreciation and amortization

44



38



6

Claim loss expense

67



67



—

Interest expense

12



—



12

Total expenses

1,928



1,805



123















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 313



$ 389



$ (76)















Income tax expense (benefit)

59



94



(35)

Earnings from equity investments

2



1



1

Non-controlling interests

6



5



1















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 250



$ 291



$ (41)















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 0.92









EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.90























Weighted average shares - basic

273









Weighted average shares - diluted

277











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





September 30, 2019





Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 250



$ 291



$ (41)















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 313



$ 389



$ (76)















Non-GAAP Adjustments











Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(4)



(3)



(1)

Purchase price amortization

26



21



5

Transaction costs

52



—



52















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 387



$ 407



$ (20)















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 74



$ 18



$ 56

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(17)



(4)



(13)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)



(3)



—

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 54



$ 11



$ 43















Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders

$ 304



$ 302



$ 2















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.10











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2020







Direct title premiums

$ 1,854



$ 1,854



$ —



$ —

Agency title premiums

2,497



2,497



—



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

2,201



2,007



80



114

Total title and escrow

6,552



6,358



80



114



















Interest and investment income

541



120



416



5

Recognized gains and losses, net

(85)



(147)



70



(8)

Total revenue

7,008



6,331



566



111



















Personnel costs

2,088



1,992



32



64

Agent commissions

1,907



1,907



—



—

Other operating expenses

1,306



1,140



45



121

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

406



—



406



—

Depreciation and amortization

189



113



59



17

Claim loss expense

196



196



—



—

Interest expense

62



1



10



51

Total expenses

6,154



5,349



552



253



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 854



$ 982



$ 14



$ (142)



















Income tax expense (benefit)

194



240



(8)



(38)

Earnings (loss) from equity investments

9



8



—



1

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(23)



—



(23)



—

Non-controlling interests

20



20



—



—



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 626



$ 730



$ (1)



$ (103)



















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.32













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

(0.08)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.24































EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.29













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

(0.08)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.21































Weighted average shares - basic

280













Weighted average shares - diluted

283















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2020







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 626



$ 730



$ (1)



$ (103)



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(23)



—



(23)



—



















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 649



$ 730



$ 22



$ (103)



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 854



$ 982



$ 14



$ (142)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

186



147



31



8

Indexed product related derivatives

57



—



57



—

Debt issuance costs

5



—



—



5

Purchase price amortization

77



55



9



13

Transaction costs

63



—



17



46

Other adjustments

1



1



—



—



















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,243



$ 1,185



$ 128



$ (70)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 389



$ 203



$ 114



$ 72

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(93)



(47)



(29)



(17)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(7)



(6)



—



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 289



$ 150



$ 85



$ 54



















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 938



$ 880



$ 107



$ (49)



















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 3.31















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)















Nine Months Ended

Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other September 30, 2019





Direct title premiums

$ 1,725



$ 1,725



$ —

Agency title premiums

2,133



2,133



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

1,892



1,747



145

Total title and escrow

5,750



5,605



145















Interest and investment income

170



153



17

Recognized gains and losses, net

187



191



(4)

Total revenue

6,107



5,949



158















Personnel costs

1,979



1,881



98

Agent commissions

1,630



1,630



—

Other operating expenses

1,226



1,081



145

Depreciation and amortization

132



115



17

Claim loss expense

174



174



—

Interest expense

36



—



36

Total expenses

5,177



4,881



296















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 930



$ 1,068



$ (138)















Income tax expense (benefit)

210



260



(50)

Earnings from equity investments

12



11



1

Non-controlling interests

10



10



—















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 722



$ 809



$ (87)















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.64









EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.61























Weighted average shares - basic

273









Weighted average shares - diluted

277











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2019





Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 722



$ 809



$ (87)















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 930



$ 1,068



$ (138)















Non-GAAP Adjustments











Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(187)



(191)



4

Purchase price amortization

78



64



14

Transaction costs

58



—



58

Other adjustments

1



1



—















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 880



$ 942



$ (62)















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (50)



$ (126)



$ 76

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

14



32



(18)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(9)



(8)



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (45)



$ (102)



$ 57















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 677



$ 707



$ (30)















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.44











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 35,098





$ 5,760

Goodwill



4,458





2,727

Title plant



404





404

Total assets



49,885





10,677

Notes payable



2,664





838

Reserve for title claim losses



1,555





1,509

Secured trust deposits



829





791

Redeemable non-controlling interests



—





344

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests



41





(17)

Total equity and non-controlling interests



7,182





5,709

Total equity attributable to common shareholders



7,141





5,382



Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019



September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Pre-tax earnings $ 507

$ 389





$ 982

$ 1,068

Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Recognized (gains) and losses, net 3

(3)





147

(191)

Purchase price amortization 18

21





55

64

Other adjustments —

—





1

1

Total non-GAAP adjustments 21

18





203

(126)

Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 528

$ 407





$ 1,185

$ 942

Adjusted pre-tax margin 21.2 % 18.6 %



18.3 % 16.4 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders*

847



693



682



492



592



544



438



379

Total opened orders per day*

13.2



10.8



11.0



7.8



9.3



8.5



7.2



6.0

Purchase % of opened orders

40 %

37 %

41 %

50 %

52 %

61 %

65 %

67 % Refinance % of opened orders

60 %

63 %

59 %

50 %

48 %

39 %

35 %

33 % Total closed orders*

571



487



377



417



409



359



263



301

Total closed orders per day*

8.9



7.6



6.1



6.6



6.4



5.6



4.3



4.8

Purchase % of closed orders

42 %

35 %

46 %

49 %

55 %

65 %

66 %

69 % Refinance % of closed orders

58 %

65 %

54 %

51 %

45 %

35 %

34 %

31 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 216



$ 184



$ 245



$ 321



$ 301



$ 286



$ 231



$ 328

Total commercial opened orders

58.1



43.9



56.3



55.1



56.0



58.6



49.8



46.0

Total commercial closed orders

30.6



25.7



31.0



39.1



36.4



34.0



30.0



35.2



































National commercial revenue

$ 113



$ 96



$ 132



$ 186



$ 172



$ 163



$ 122



$ 195

National commercial opened orders

21.7



15.2



21.5



22.6



23.8



25.3



20.6



19.1

National commercial closed orders

9.8



8.8



10.7



16.2



14.1



12.7



10.5



13.2



































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 2,063



$ 1,889



$ 2,224



$ 2,384



$ 2,459



$ 2,677



$ 2,567



$ 2,803

Residential fee per file

$ 1,803



$ 1,614



$ 1,744



$ 1,792



$ 1,928



$ 2,075



$ 1,964



$ 2,003

Total commercial fee per file

$ 7,100



$ 7,200



$ 7,900



$ 8,200



$ 8,300



$ 8,400



$ 7,700



$ 9,300

National commercial fee per file

$ 11,500



$ 10,900



$ 12,300



$ 11,500



$ 12,200



$ 12,900



$ 11,600



$ 14,800



































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

12,300



10,900



12,500



12,300



12,200



12,000



11,700



11,800



































Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$ 50



$ 51



$ 48



$ 53



$ 52



$ 66



$ 49



$ 58



* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

The table below reconciles the reported after-tax net loss from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders.



Three months ended



Four months ended

September 30, 2020



September 30, 2020 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 66





$ 22

Non-GAAP adjustments (1,2):







Recognized (gains) and losses, net (15)





31

Indexed product related derivatives 14





57

Purchase price amortization 7





9

Transaction costs 10





17

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (8)





(29)

Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 74





$ 107



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations include $10 million of favorable items in the current quarter and $18 million in the year-to-date period.

The table below provides summary financial highlights.



Three Months Ended

Four months ended (In millions) September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 Average assets under management (AAUM)(1) $ 26,990



$ 26,898

Net investment spread - FIA(1) 3.47 %

3.48 % Net investment spread - All products(1) 2.61 %

2.83 % Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 66



$ 22

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 74



$ 107



The table below provides a summary of sales, which are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data.





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Fixed indexed annuity (FIA) sales(1)

$ 815



$ 590



$ 2,512



$ 2,025

Total retail annuity sales(1)

$ 1,068



$ 797



$ 3,026



$ 2,972



Footnotes:

Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information. Amounts are net of offsets related to value of business acquired (VOBA), deferred acquisition cost (DAC), deferred sale inducement (DSI) amortization, and unearned revenue (UREV) amortization, as applicable.

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by F&G.

Adjusted Earnings

Adjusted Earnings is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted earnings is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate:

(i) Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; the impact of market volatility on the alternative asset portfolio; and the effect of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative;

(ii) Indexed product related derivatives: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost, and the fair value accounting impact of assumed reinsurance,

(iii) Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset (VODA)) recognized as a result of acquisition activities, and

(iv) Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items.

Adjustments to Adjusted Earnings are net of the corresponding impact on amortization of intangibles, as appropriate. The income tax impact related to these adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations.

Adjusted Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders

Adjusted Earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance attributable to our common shareholders each period. Adjusted Earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) available to common shareholders to eliminate the same items as described in the Adjusted Earnings paragraph above. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of the Company, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, Management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations.

Net Investment Spread

Net investment spread is the excess of net investment income, adjusted for market volatility on the alternative asset investment portfolio, earned over the sum of interest credited to policyholders and the cost of hedging our risk on indexed product policies. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the performance of the Company's invested assets against the level of investment return provided to policyholders, inclusive of hedging costs.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as the sum of:

(i) total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding derivatives;

(ii) related party loans and investments;

(iii) accrued investment income;

(iv) funds withheld at fair value;

(v) the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments, and

(iv) cash and cash equivalents, excluding derivative collateral, at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Sales (FIA Sales and Total Retail Annuity Sales)

Sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Annuity and IUL sales are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e. contractholder funds) within the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

