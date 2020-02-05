(FNKO) Alert: Johnson Fistel Continues to Investigate Funko, Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Funko, Inc. ("Funko") (NASDAQ: FNKO).

On February 5, 2020, after the markets closed, Funko reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The sales fell well below average analyst estimates of $264.29 million. On a third-quarter conference call, the Company CFO, Jennifer Jung, stated, "we are maintaining our guidance ranges, we laid out on the second quarter conference call."

Following this news, the price of Funko common stock plunged over 38% in after-market trading on February 5, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Funko shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

