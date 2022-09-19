Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market to Record 7.3% CAGR, Innovation and Portfolio Extension Leading to Product Premiumization will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Specialties Americas LLC, LOreal SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Groupe Clarins, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online) and product (skincare, haircare, male grooming, bath, baby and child care, and other)

Distribution channel (offline and online) and product (skincare, haircare, male grooming, bath, baby and child care, and other) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

According to the recent market study by Technavio, Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.3%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights

The foam-based beauty and personal care products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Coty Inc. - The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Kylie Skin.

The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Kylie Skin. Essity Aktiebolag - The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Tork.

The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Tork. Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Dial.

Regional Market Outlook

The foam-based beauty and personal care products market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for BPC products, and the rising awareness and adoption of organic foam-based BPC products will drive the foam-based beauty and personal care products market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Driver:

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization:

The rising disposable income encourages people to spend on BPC products. Vendors are focusing on improving their R&D operations and pricing strategies. Product premiumization provides them the opportunity to earn high profit margins.

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Trend:

Increase in the introduction of organic products:

Manufacturers are focusing more on organic foam-based BPC products. These products are free from harmful ingredients such as sulfate and formaldehyde and adhere to high standards. Hence, vendors are introducing new lines of foam-based products.

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Challenge:

Significant presence of counterfeit products:

Counterfeit products are made of low-quality ingredients and can have a harmful impact on the health of consumers. The penetration of e-commerce has further propelled the sales of counterfeit products. Moreover, the price of counterfeit products is low. The rising number of counterfeit products will have a negative impact on the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors.

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Essity Aktiebolag, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Specialties Americas LLC, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Male grooming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Male grooming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Male grooming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Male grooming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Male grooming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Bath - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Bath - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Bath - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Bath - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Bath - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 115: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Essity Aktiebolag

Exhibit 119: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview



Exhibit 120: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news



Exhibit 122: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus

11.5 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 124: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 127: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.6 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 129: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 130: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

11.7 Kao Specialties Americas LLC

Exhibit 134: Kao Specialties Americas LLC - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kao Specialties Americas LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Kao Specialties Americas LLC - Key offerings

11.8 LOreal SA

Exhibit 137: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 138: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 139: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 140: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: LOreal SA - Segment focus

11.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 142: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 143: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 144: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 145: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

11.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 147: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 152: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 155: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 157: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 160: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

