Foam-based weaponry toy market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the foam-based weaponry toy market size is estimated to grow by USD 24,256.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market 2023-2027

Global foam-based weaponry toy market - Five forces

The global foam-based weaponry toy market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global foam-based weaponry toy market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global foam-based weaponry toy market - Segmentation assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and action mechanism (air-powered, direct plunger, battery operated, flywheel, and others)

The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The concertation of offline distribution channels helps manufacturers of foam-based weaponry toys to achieve efficient product distribution practices and reduce sales and distribution costs. This is because offline distribution channels provide an opportunity for buyers to test the toys before making a purchase, which is not the case with the online channel. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the offline distribution channel in the global foam-based weaponry toy market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global foam-based weaponry toy market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global foam-based weaponry toy market.

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in North America . In recent years, the market in Canada has witnessed an increase in the demand for low as well as high-end toys. Mid-priced toys have witnessed restrained market sales and growth, leading to discounted sales. However, the increased discounted sales of mid-priced toys have led to an increase in sales volume growth in the market. Moreover, the key distribution channel in the market in Canada is toy stores.

Download a Sample Report

Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for toy guns from children and teenagers is notably driving market growth.

Children and teenagers always have small impressions of the adult world, and toy guns, including foam guns, are no exception.

One of the biggest advantages of toy guns is that they provide free play that encourages creativity and expression. Play weapons provide structure, form, and purpose for play.

Toy guns can also help children and young people learn new things, develop their imagination and improve their creative skills.

Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors is an emerging trend in the market. Sellers invest heavily in marketing and advertising their products.

Sellers invest heavily in marketing and advertising their products. The focus is on engaging consumers, enhancing brand relevance, brand awareness, and driving consumers to stores or shopping websites.

In addition, the increasing penetration of the internet, smartphones, and tablets have provided consumers with easy access to a wide range of products and information to help them make smart purchasing decisions for their children.

These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The increased popularity of digital and e-games is a major challenge impeding the market. The popularity of digital and electronic games is growing rapidly across the globe. They are increasingly replacing outdoor toys and games.

The popularity of digital and electronic games is growing rapidly across the globe. They are increasingly replacing outdoor toys and games. Games and animations on desktop computers, consoles, and mobile phones easily attract children.

Low consumer loyalty to outdoor toys and games, and the adoption of various popular physical games in the digital game platform hinder sales of outdoor toys and games.

Due to the increasing use of smartphones, the number of mobile games is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Thus, the growing popularity of digital e-games poses a major threat to the growth of the global foam gun toys market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the foam-based weaponry toy market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the foam-based weaponry toy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the foam-based weaponry toy market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of foam-based weaponry toy market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The toy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26.16 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (outdoor toys and dolls, building sets and puzzles, action figures and vehicles, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The educational toys market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,043.98 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by age group (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and above 8 years), product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skill toys, and other toys), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24,256.7 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anstoy, Buzz Bee Toys Inc., Gel Blaster LLC, Gelstorm, Hasbro Inc., KidzLane, Prime Time Toys International, Splat r ball LLC, and ZURU Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Action Mechanism



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global foam-based weaponry toy market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global foam-based weaponry toy market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Action mechanism Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Action mechanism Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Action Mechanism

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Action Mechanism - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Action Mechanism - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Action Mechanism

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Action Mechanism



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Action Mechanism

7.3 Air powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Air powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Air powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Air powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Air powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Direct plunger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Direct plunger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Direct plunger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Direct plunger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Direct plunger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Battery operated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Battery operated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Flywheel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Flywheel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Flywheel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Flywheel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Flywheel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Action Mechanism

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Action Mechanism ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anstoy

Exhibit 120: Anstoy - Overview



Exhibit 121: Anstoy - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Anstoy - Key offerings

12.4 Buzz Bee Toys Inc.

Exhibit 123: Buzz Bee Toys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Buzz Bee Toys Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Buzz Bee Toys Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Gel Blaster LLC

Exhibit 126: Gel Blaster LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Gel Blaster LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Gel Blaster LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Gelstorm

Exhibit 129: Gelstorm - Overview



Exhibit 130: Gelstorm - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Gelstorm - Key offerings

12.7 Hasbro Inc.

Exhibit 132: Hasbro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Hasbro Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 KidzLane

Exhibit 137: KidzLane - Overview



Exhibit 138: KidzLane - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: KidzLane - Key offerings

12.9 Prime Time Toys International

Exhibit 140: Prime Time Toys International - Overview



Exhibit 141: Prime Time Toys International - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Prime Time Toys International - Key offerings

12.10 Splat r ball LLC

Exhibit 143: Splat r ball LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Splat r ball LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Splat r ball LLC - Key offerings

12.11 ZURU Inc.

Exhibit 146: ZURU Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: ZURU Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: ZURU Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio