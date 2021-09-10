Foam Tray Market Records a CAGR of 6.29% during 2021-2025 | Analysis of COVID-19 | Technavio
Sep 10, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the foam tray market to grow by USD 647.42 million at 6.29% CAGR, during 2021-2025. The foam tray market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies increasing food safety issues as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for foam trays for packaging from the processed and packaged foods industry will further influence the market growth.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Food Packaging, Industrial Packaging, and Pharmaceutical Packaging), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Material (Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyester).
The foam tray market covers the following areas:
Foam Tray Market Sizing
Foam Tray Market Forecast
Foam Tray Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
- Anchor Packaging LLC
- Cascades Inc.
- CKF Inc.
- Dart Container Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Novipax LLC
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Tekni Plex Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Polystyrene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polyester - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anchor Packaging LLC
- Cascades Inc.
- CKF Inc.
- Dart Container Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Novipax LLC
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Tekni Plex Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
