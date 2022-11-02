Foamplant launches world's first sustainable foam

Market introduction of open cell bio-polyester Moorefoam® at Foam Expo Europe, 8-10 November 2022

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foamplant is launching the world's first and only fully circular, sustainable open cell foam, Moorefoam®, at Foam Expo Europe (8-10 November, Stuttgart, Germany). Patented Moorefoam® technology enables circular production in the bedding, furniture, automotive and avionics sectors. Moorefoam® is available to order now, with initial deliveries in mid-April 2023.

Almost 50% of global plastic waste is foam. Every year, millions of m3 of mattress and seating foam are incinerated or sent to landfill, generating unsustainable levels of pollution and raw material waste. At Foam Expo Europe 2022, Dutch scale-up Foamplant is launching the sustainable foam alternative the industry urgently needs: Moorefoam®.

Moorefoam® is the world's first fully circular open cell foam, enabling bedding, furniture, automotive and avionics manufacturers to make their products sustainable. Through repeatedly reusing Moorefoam®, manufacturers can achieve 90% CO2 reduction and vastly reducing their operations' carbon footprint and achieving their sustainability goals.

Made from bio-polyester, Moorefoam® is naturally fire retardant, no harmful additives required which is key for mattresses and aviation seating. Reusable without downcycling, Moorefoam® is efficiently mechanically recyclable.

"With enough effort, persistence and creativity, every material can be produced in a sustainable way." — Martin Tietema, Foamplant founder & CEO

International industry demand for Moorefoam® has been rapid and enthusiastic, led by

mattress and furniture producers in Europe. Interest has been shown from international car manufacturers and aviation suppliers.

Founded in 2017 by CEO Martin Tietema, Foamplant's mission is to enable sustainable, fully circular production cycles — eliminating foam waste, for a more climate-conscious world. The Dutch scale-up was a finalist in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Rising Star/Most disruptive technology category. Foamplant is now pending Series A investment.

The world needs Moorefoam®. Let's refoam the future.

Moorefoam® is available to order now, with initial deliveries in mid-April 2023.

