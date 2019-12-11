FOCO® Enlists the Help of NFL Players to Promote Popular Holiday Products on Social Media

FOCO enlisted the help of more than 20 athletes from NFL teams that included the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and more. FOCO worked with family-oriented athletes who also have a strong social following. The players have shared the products with their families and posted content on their social media profiles, with the focus on Instagram. Working with Today's Business enabled FOCO to carry out a more extensive athlete influencer campaign, using their expertise in athlete marketing and social media management.

The campaign is expected to reach over 3 million sports fans across the country.

The campaign began in early November with players posting in their Hoodeez™, FOCO's unisex, oversized, reversible Sherpa loungewear. Starting the week of Thanksgiving, players began posting content with their families wearing FOCO's Matching Family Pajamas. A quick search of the hashtags #FOCOFamily and #TeamFOCO on Instagram will show all the content created in the campaign to date. The two product lines are projected to be FOCO's top sellers this holiday season, and having the athletes involved in the promotions has certainly helped drive awareness with their local fan bases.

"Our goal is to offer unique apparel items that are on trend. Both the Hoodeez™ and the Matching Family Pajamas met this requirement for us. You know a product is right when we have athletes that were not part of the initial campaign reaching out to us and asking how they can get product," said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO.

For more information or to request media samples please contact media@foco.com. Follow FOCO on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter at @FOCOusa.

About FOCO®

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating 20 years in the industry. The company's always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 200 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties.

SOURCE Forever Collectibles

Related Links

https://www.foco.com

