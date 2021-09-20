Focus: HOPE to host Eleanor's March 4 HOPE - Presented by WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the tradition started in 1975 by Focus: HOPE founders Fr. William Cunningham and Eleanor Josaitis, Eleanor's March 4 HOPE – Presented by WDIV-Local 4 will bring together Metro Detroit residents who share a commitment to racial and social justice. This year's March, scheduled for Sunday, October 10, will incorporate virtual and in-person opportunities for community members to show their support of the mission to overcome racism, poverty, and injustice.

This year's March will raise awareness around the importance of early education in preparing students for future success. Community members can visit www.focushope.edu/march2021 to learn more about Focus: HOPE's advocacy efforts to expand access to early education, broaden the scope of educational support, and enrich student and family experiences.

"We look forward to marching with our community to promote the importance of early education," stated Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson. "Our children are our future leaders, and supporting their success through robust and high-quality early education is an essential aspect of our mission to foster a community where everyone can truly live in freedom, harmony, trust, and affection."

People of all communities, ages, cultures, and backgrounds who want to participate in building a better future for all are invited to attend the free event virtually or in person. The in-person event on October 10 will be a limited-capacity event with social distancing and masks required. For more information and to register, please visit www.focushope.edu/march2021.

About Focus: HOPE

Focus: HOPE is a nationally recognized civil and human rights organization founded in 1968 with a mission to eliminate racism, poverty and injustice through intelligent and practical action. After more than half a century, Focus: HOPE continues to advance its mission through core program areas of early learning, youth development, workforce training, and food justice, and by pursuing racial equity and advocating for systems change. For more information, visit www.focushope.edu.

Media Contact: Stephanie Maurice

(734) 743-1061

[email protected]

SOURCE Focus: HOPE

