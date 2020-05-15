Focus Laboratories Pioneers the Latest in Highly Effective Supplement Technology

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Laboratories was founded in 2005 with the goal of promoting better ocular health for all. Eye discomfort, distress, and itching often send people to seek medical attention, though Focus Labs says the underlying causes may be part of a larger underlying issue that can be managed with a simple solution.

The company has recently shifted its focus, utilizing its team of scientists and doctors to engineer a product that helps improve health through a different avenue: Nutrition. This venture into holistic care for conditions that can affect the entire body has led to the development of its latest product O3+Maqui™.

Overall nutrition plays a major role in ocular health. "The eyes are such a sensitive area, they can tell us a lot about what is going on with the rest of the body," says Patrick Witham, president and CEO of Focus Labs. "In fact, eye trouble can be an indicator of the advanced stages of some pretty common maladies."

For this reason, Focus Lab's O3+Maqui™ supplement combines the Omega-3 power of fish oil with the unique and potent ingredient, the maqui berry. Witham says that ingredient quality sets its products apart from other Omega-3 products on the market today. Focus Labs uses not only purified, highly-refined Omega-3 fish oil but exercises attention to detail in the ratio of EPA and DHA in their product to increase bioavailability, ensuring a consistent level of potency.

EPA, or Eicosapentaenoic Acid, and DHA, or Docosahexaenoic Acid, are Omega-3 fatty acids from marine sources. EPA and DHA are polyunsaturated fats that serve an extremely important function when it comes to maintaining a healthy body.

Besides the proven power of Omega-3 fatty acids, Focus Labs also uses Maqui Berry, a little-known superfood that has been astonishing the health and wellness world with its antioxidant potential.

Focus Lab's O3+Maqui™ softgels contain 100mg of MaquiBright ®, the purified extract of Maqui Berries. Maqui berries have been used in traditional medicine in their native Chile for centuries, but only recently have they been hailed as a "superfood" for their antioxidant properties.

For Focus Labs, attention to detail is everything. Even their softgels are designed in a completely unique way to maximize effectiveness. O3+Maqui's™ patented Unigel Technology combines a liquid supplement and a powdered tablet within one softgel, eliminating the need to purchase multiple products, with an artful visual presentation that customers have to see to believe.

O3+Maqui's™ is already available for online purchase through Focus Labs, and now for the first time, Focus Labs is taking its truly revolutionary supplement to the greater retail market, as soon as 2020.

