Focus on 'Educate and Elevate' Driving Results for Clients

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An in-demand employee benefits training program offered to financial professionals through select agencies will return in 2019. OneAmerica® continues to build on a pledge to help "educate and elevate" the broker community through improving their understanding of affordable voluntary products and effectively boosting their productivity through consultative practice within a customers-first service context.

"OneAmerica Employee Benefits Academy" includes two full days of informative sessions at OneAmerica headquarters as well as continued direct access to executives for any questions that arise post-session.

"Our goal since our launch in 2017 was to offer a carrier-neutral approach to learning and understanding, ranging from our widely acclaimed two-day in-house training to our ongoing educational offerings to our reputation for providing brokers with direct access," said Jim McGovern, OneAmerica senior vice president, group employee benefits. "It's fresh thinking that's built on over 60 years of experience."

OneAmerica provides core, foundational group disability and life insurance products offered in a streamlined, quick-to-implement package. The Employee Benefits Academy reinforces a proven relationship-focused approach to selling, emphasizing a consultative experience which provides the best results for clients.

Positive feedback from participants in the OneAmerica educational program provided a strong incentive to continue. Post-session evaluation comments included:

"First I would like to say that this was the best broker training I have been to out of four… I was super impressed with the team and the tenure of each person…"

"The conference was a great deep dive course that I would recommend to any broker associate or producer specializing the Life/Disability space. I cannot think of anything additional that I would have added…"

"...The exposure to sr. management showed the investment OneAmerica is making to continue the broker centric partnership. Thanks for the invitation. It was time well spent."

"OneAmerica engages with hand-picked professionals based on the recommendations of trusted agencies," said Steven Lynch, national vice president of sales and service. "Our methods not only produce results for clients but are in line with LIMRA insurance company recommendations that achieve the highest retention and return on investment ─ case studies, simulations and activities vs. simple lecture approach. And participants' direct access to anyone in the office they need is a 'wow' factor few carriers can match."

Broker nominations are being accepted by local sales representatives for the remaining select openings in the 2019 sessions. Build your business with OneAmerica: https://www.oneamerica.com/financial-professionals/financial-professionals

OneAmerica® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. Products issued and underwritten by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), a OneAmerica company. Not available in all states.

About OneAmerica®

A national leader in the insurance and financial services marketplace for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.

