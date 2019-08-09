Focus on Sicilia Launches Three Brand-New Photo Tours in Sicily

TRECASTAGNI, Italy, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on Sicilia, a travel photography company based in Sicily, has developed three new photo tour itineraries on this magnificent Italian island. These eight- and twelve-day excursions are built by photographers for photographers. They take you to Sicily's most fascinating locations at the right time of day for the best light, offering not just the island's famous spots, but many stunning areas known by locals only.

The beautiful Piazza Duomo, with its 2700 years of history is located on the islet of Ortygia in Syracuse, Sicily. The ancient Greek temple of Athena has been incorporated in the present cathedral with a Sicilian baroque facade. One of the locations we visit with the Eastern Sicily and Sicily Highlights Photo Tours organized by Focus on Sicilia. For centuries the typical Sicilian windmills have worked to move the water around the saltpans in the Saline della Laguna near Marsala, Sicily. Nowadays replaced by modern waterpumps, they are very photogenic surrounded by the water basins of different shades of blue and pink caused by the salinity of the brine. This location is included in the 2019 and 2020 itineraries of the Western Sicily and Sicily Highlights Phototours by Focus on Sicilia.

Sicily is often called the Pearl of the Mediterranean and is arguably Italy's most diverse and beautiful region. It provides a unique combination of natural beauty for landscape and seascape photography, gorgeous cityscape opportunities in the many medieval and baroque cities and towns, and beautifully preserved ancient Greek and Roman heritage sites. Add to this the endless possibilities for street photography at colorful fish and vegetable markets, picturesque squares where the elderly men discuss politics, and avenues filled with the Sicilian way of life.

Marco Duyves, owner of Focus on Sicilia, says: "We are passionate about photography, live in Sicily and know the best photo locations of this stunning island. Combine this with the genuine hospitality, high-quality accommodations and amazing food Sicily is known for, and you have a recipe for an excellent photography holiday."

The three newly launched itineraries Focus on Sicilia offers are:

Sicily Highlights , a twelve-day photography tour. You'll start in Catania, and along the way, you'll photograph the beautiful islet of Ortygia in Syracuse, the baroque cities of Noto, Modica and Ragusa, the world's best-preserved Greek temples of Agrigento and Segesta, the stunning salt pans near Marsala, fascinating Palermo and nearby Erice, Monreale and Cefalù. On the way back to Catania, you'll stop in the medieval towns of Castelbuono and Petralia Soprana and, of course, the majestic Mt. Etna.

, a twelve-day photography tour. You'll start in Catania, and along the way, you'll photograph the beautiful islet of Ortygia in Syracuse, the baroque cities of Noto, Modica and Ragusa, the world's best-preserved Greek temples of Agrigento and Segesta, the stunning salt pans near Marsala, fascinating Palermo and nearby Erice, Monreale and Cefalù. On the way back to Catania, you'll stop in the medieval towns of Castelbuono and Petralia Soprana and, of course, the majestic Mt. Etna. Eastern Sicily , an eight-day photography tour. This adventure concentrates on the areas of Catania, Syracuse and Noto, with visits to Mt. Etna, charming Taormina, the little ports along the Riviera dei Limoni, the splendor of Ortygia in Syracuse and the fascinating baroque cities of Ragusa, Modica and Palazzolo Acreide.

, an eight-day photography tour. This adventure concentrates on the areas of Catania, Syracuse and Noto, with visits to Mt. Etna, charming Taormina, the little ports along the Riviera dei Limoni, the splendor of Ortygia in Syracuse and the fascinating baroque cities of Ragusa, Modica and Palazzolo Acreide. Western Sicily , an eight-day photography tour. This itinerary immerses you in Palermo and the surrounding region. Highlights include the stunning city center of Palermo itself, the medieval towns of Erice, Castelbuono, Petralia Soprana, the Greek temple of Segesta, the salt pans of Marsala, the amazing byzantine mosaics in Monreale, picture-perfect Cefalù and the lively fishing ports of Castellammare del Golfo and Porticello.

Each tour is captivating for photographers of all levels and has various departure dates in 2019 and 2020. The trips will take place during autumn, winter and spring to take advantage of the great photography weather, when wonderful skies and beautiful light are the norm.

Prices start at 2,950 euros per person, including an early-booking discount for reservations made at least three months before departure.

For more information, visit focusonsicilia.com.

About Focus on Sicilia

Focus on Sicilia is a travel photography company based in Sicily, Italy, and specializes in photography holidays and tours on the island for photographers of all levels. The trips are designed for photographers by photographers to ensure that each location is visited at the best time for the best light. Locations are a mix of well-known sites and hidden places mostly known to the locals. Each tour offers a variety of landscape, seascape, cityscape and street photography opportunities and has various departure dates throughout the seasons. For more information, please visit focusonsicilia.com.

For more information or media inquiries, contact:

Marco Duyves – Owner, Focus on Sicilia

219419@email4pr.com

+39 3313034560

SOURCE Focus on Sicilia

Related Links

https://www.focusonsicilia.com

