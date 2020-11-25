Focus on Taste: Holiday Gifts for the Kitchen

Give the gift of gourmet coffee with the JURA E8 , with an impressive range of specialties at the touch of a button – always freshly ground, not capsuled. Advanced technologies include One-Touch Cappuccino for latte macchiato, flat white and cappuccino, and Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P. ® ) to optimize short coffee specialties. The professional fine foam frother creates the best fine-textured foam, and the fast grinder preserves aroma. With 16 one-touch specialties, including hot water for black or green tea, special coffee and espresso doppio.

The aspirational choice in stand mixers, the Ankarsrum is designed for whisking, mixing, kneading, pasta making, blending, pressing, grinding, shredding and sausage making, with over 15 additional attachments available. It has a unique design for better kneading, with a rotating bowl instead of something rotating in a bowl to simulate kneading by hand. Made in Sweden, it stands out for its large capacity, powerful motor, reliability, long service life and more.

Created to fit today's lifestyles and kitchens, the Tramontina 11-Piece Nesting Cookware Set is easy to store. The entire set nests for convenient compact storage, saving up to 50% more storage space when stacked. The handles lock together to protect pans. Beautifully constructed from heavy-gauge aluminum, it combines a durable, porcelain enamel exterior and a nonstick interior that is made without PFOA, cadmium, or lead. Tempered glass lids feature a unique knob – designed to double as a spoon rest. A great gift for those with small kitchens, apartments, or for those who want to keep their kitchen organized.

Treat someone to the Capresso froth Select, with a special hot chocolate function that accommodates chocolate chips and chunks to create frothy hot chocolate and more. Easy to use, with one-button operation and illuminate controls, it features four settings: cold froth, hot froth, hot milk and hot chocolate. For trendy flat whites, cappuccinos, lattes, hot cocoa and more. Removable stainless steel pitcher with stay-cool handle is dishwasher-safe. Recipes included, or create your own, including flavored hot chocolate, flavored steamers, matcha latte, hot apple cider and iced fruit lattes.

The Betty Bossi Wonderbox creates mini filled pastries worthy of an accomplished pastry chef. The 5-piece set includes a functional base with fluted dough-cutter, lid, and inserts for pinwheels, little parcels or small oblong boats. Place filling in the center and then pull the handle to quickly fold the dough into shape. Little effort for a big wow effect.

SOURCE Ankarsrum, Betty Bossi, Capresso, JURA, Tramontina