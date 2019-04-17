Focus on the Family to Host Largest Ever Pro-Life Event in Times Square

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several months after the state of New York passed a law allowing a woman to abort her child at any point during pregnancy for any reason and celebrated by lighting the Freedom Tower, Focus on the Family will hold a historic pro-life celebration in Times Square on Saturday, May 4.

"Alive from New York" will feature a live 4D ultrasound of a baby in the third trimester of pregnancy broadcast on Times Square digital screens, live music and an inspiring cast of speakers.

Focus on the Family launched "Alive from New York" in response to troubling legislative actions taken by pro-abortion lawmakers since the beginning of the year including the United States Senate's failure to pass the "Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act," New York's expansion of abortion rights and the proposed Virginia law for which proponents argued that abortion should be legal right up to birth – or even beyond.

"'Alive from New York' will be a celebration of life, but more importantly, it will serve as a platform to show the world through 4D ultrasound that a third trimester baby is indeed just that: a baby. A life worthy of protection and deserving of respect," said Focus on the Family President Jim Daly. "We're inviting those who share our convictions – as well as the curious – to join us in New York City on May 4 to communicate a positive, uplifting message that life matters."

Ministry Encourages Pro-Life Individuals to Sign the "Declaration for Life"

Focus on the Family is asking all pro-life individuals to sign the "Declaration for Life," which will be delivered to the White House and Congress to demonstrate the groundswell of support for protecting the sanctity of human life at its earliest stages.

Updates on Focus on the Family's overall "See Life Clearly" campaign including additional details on "Alive from New York" will be posted as they become available online at https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life.

