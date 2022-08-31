Focused Addiction Recovery (FAR) Substance Use Disorder Treatment Center Opens in Wallace, North Carolina

WALLACE, N.C. , Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused Addiction Recovery (FAR), a behavioral health treatment center in Wallace, North Carolina, has officially opened its doors and is now accepting admissions for patients in need of treatment for addiction and or outpatient mental health services.

FAR is an accredited Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment center licensed in the State of North Carolina to provide a variety of services:

- Partial Hospitalization (PHP/ SACOT)

- Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP/SAIOP)

- Outpatient Program (OP) (including total mental health)

- Telehealth (Group, Individual, and Family Therapy)

- Client Monitoring and Aftercare

FAR also provides or facilitates DUI Assessments, Interventions, and Sober Living

The foundation of Focused Addiction Recovery's professional approach is the accurate diagnosis and treatment of each patient holistically. Addictive patterns, behaviors, and symptoms are seen as an indication of unresolved issues. FAR provides a continuum of care to effectively treat co-occurring disorders by combining medication, therapy, and mindfulness. These practices allow the FAR medical providers and clinical specialists to effectively treat multiple disorders thereby producing more successful recovery outcomes.

The demand for care and treatment for addiction is high in North Carolina. However, there is a clear discrepancy between the number of people who need addiction treatment and the percentage of those who actually receive it. There are a variety of causes for this discrepancy and FAR has broken down many of the barriers

According to Thomas "Woody" Ference Jr. "We began with a vision to help service the more rural areas of North Carolina where patient budgets can be tight and where travel expenses to receive treatment far away can be expensive. Our rates are significantly below market because of the built-in operating efficiencies we have been able to achieve. Although we are headquartered in Wallace, NC, we can accept patients from all over North Carolina - and anywhere in the U.S. for that matter"

"Adding to these efficiencies, we have assembled the "A Team" of industry specialist employees and business partners in the functional areas of legal support, medical /clinical services, risk management, IT systems, operations, billing, marketing, human resources, etc."

In addition to cost, other barriers to individuals' entering treatment include lack of motivation or recognition of their own problem and inconvenience of location. While being in treatment, most centers lack a family-type atmosphere, do not allow patients to communicate with family and loved ones and do not recognize each individual's specific needs.

Having worked for and / or having had ownership interest in multiple treatment centers across the country plus having seen 100's of centers in his career as a National Business Director, Mr. Ference says" "I took the best ideas and service delivery models from treatment facilities I have had interacted with, and I was able to see what they were doing well and what they could improve upon".

FAR has thus developed a variety of best practices that create competitive advantages by its providing:

-access to independent-of-FAR/ objective Interventionists

-both fitness and faith-based recovery tracks for clients to choose from

-monitored use of both mobile phones and FAR's on-site computers

-experiential recreational activities such as kayaking, paddle boarding, beach outings, etc.

-long term after care using telehealth

-access to high quality, monitored, clean, comfortable, and safe supportive housing

Per Mr. Ference, "At FAR, we take great pride and satisfaction in offering our patients top-notch treatment based on several core values, including support, empowerment, honesty, and integrity. The importance of learning the skills required to disrupt and break the dangerous cycle of addiction can only be accomplished by true healing. If you are, or your loved one is having problems, our healthcare specialists will provide the support and tools needed to live a better and more satisfying life."

Please contact FAR's admissions staff today at (910) 720-4FAR (4327) or visit www.focusedaddictionrecovery.com , to find out more about the addiction treatment programs, and behavioral health services FAR offers.

Media Contact:

The Digital Intellect

Robert Aycock

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

(855) 910-1503

SOURCE Focused Addiction Recovery