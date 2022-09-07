Focused Image Builds on Growth Momentum with Six New GovCon Clients in 60 Days

Expanded Digital Services and New PR Partnership Fuel Top D.C. Agency's Strategic Direction

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused Image, a full-service branding and digital marketing agency, today announced that six new government contractors have signed on with the firm in just 60 days. Fueled by strategic decisions made during the pandemic, the company expanded its digital marketing services and partnered with top GovCon PR firm Boscobel Marketing Communications to better serve B2G and B2B clients. Focused Image is now one of the largest independent agency buyers of GovCon digital advertising and one of the top buyers of GovCon paid LinkedIn advertising. The company's revenues have increased by 25% above pre-pandemic levels.

"Whether a company serves other businesses or the federal government, their marketplace is crowded, challenging and evolving," said Toby Eckhardt, president and CEO of Focused Image. "We're honored that so many clients trust us to advance their brand and support their growth."

Revenue growth comes from a range of services, including branding and website development, with the largest increase coming from digital marketing, digital recruitment, social media and public relations.

"One of our pandemic-era decisions was to deepen our expertise in the high-demand areas of digital marketing and social media while partnering for PR services," said Dave Scanlon, executive vice president of strategic planning at Focused Image. "Teaming with Boscobel was a natural next step, following years of providing collaborative services to clients."

New Focused Image clients are geographically dispersed across the country. Ranging in size from small to mid-size contractors, the companies provide a range of technology services to government, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, mission assurance, big data and data analytics.

About Focused Image

Focused Image is a full-service branding and digital marketing firm that builds extraordinary brands and bottom-line results for B2B and B2G organizations. Led by a team of communications, design and digital media experts, the company applies its proprietary BrandNew™ branding methodology to uncover what makes an organization, product or service unique, appealing and relevant to customers. For more than 30 years, Focused Image has combined effective strategies with compelling creative to drive action. Located in the metro Washington, D.C. area, the company supports organizations around the country. www.focusedimage.com

About Boscobel Marketing Communications

Boscobel is a boutique public relations and marketing firm exclusively serving government contractors. Since opening its doors more than 40 years ago, Boscobel has launched companies and solutions, while positioning clients with industry-first, innovative solutions that elevate profiles and establish brands. Specialty practices in M&A communications and pre-RFP marketing are key differentiators. Boscobel is a Woman-Owned Small Business. www.boscobel.com

