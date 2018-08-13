Focused on USMC business, Ravenswood welcomes retired three-star to cadre of advisors

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravenswood Solutions, in preparation to meet the United States Marine Corps' training and simulation requirements, has added Lt. Gen. Richard Zilmer, USMC, Retired, to its advisory board. Lt. Gen. Zilmer is one of two USMC general officers currently serving on the board; Maj. Gen. Melvin Spiese, USMC, Retired, is also a member.

Ravenswood CEO Dan Donoghue said of the decision to hire Lt. Gen. Zilmer, "Ravenswood has been contributing to the National Guard's combat readiness for over 24 years, and we continue to do so with our state-of-the-art instrumented after action reviews. It's time to bring these technologies to the Marines – and Generals Zilmer and Spiese are the right leaders to help us do that."

Zilmer served 36 years as a Marine Corps officer. His military career culminated at Headquarters Marine Corps, where he served as the Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Presently, he sits on the Center for Naval Analyses' Military Advisory Board and serves as a Highly Qualified Employee and Senior Mentor for the US Army. "It's an honor to join Ravenswood and bring our world-class suite of training equipment and techniques to the attention of the Marines," he said.

In May, Ravenswood completed its instrumentation support of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle's (JLTV) Multi-Service Operational Test and Evaluation (MOT&E) at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif. Ravenswood integrated its Mobile Ground Truth System (known to DOD clients as FlexTrain) with the US military's Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) and the live-virtual-constructive (LVC) training environment. Through this integration, Ravenswood delivered a live common operating picture (COP), real-time casualty assessment (RTCA), a tactical analysis center, and an instrumented after-action review.

Now, Ravenswood plans to provide the USMC with a full array of instrumentation products and services to enhance warfighter training. These solutions include new instrumentation hardware, Training-as-a-Service, and software that blends LVC training elements into a COP using existing and developing instrumentation and augmented reality technologies.

Ravenswood will exhibit at the Modern Day Marine Expo in Quantico, Va., September 25 - 27. The company invites interested parties to view a demonstration of its ORION software at booth #2710. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please contact Ravenswood Communications Manager Katie Landry at 949-306-8292 or katie.landry@ravenswoodsolutions.com.

