Focused Ultrasound Foundation Appoints Two New Directors

Scott Beardsley is a highly experienced businessman, scholar, teacher, and leader of higher education. He joined the Darden School as its ninth dean in 2015 and during his tenure, the School has reached new heights in diversity, student and faculty excellence, rankings and fundraising. Beardsley is also the Charles C. Abbott Professor of Business Administration and teaches graduate courses in strategy, leadership, global business, and general management. This past year he was reappointed to another term as dean through 2025.

Prior to Darden, Beardsley was most recently Global Leader of Learning and Leadership Development at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm that serves 70 percent of the Fortune 1000 companies. As a senior partner at McKinsey he was based in Brussels, Belgium, and held multiple leadership roles over his 26-year career including as an elected member of McKinsey's global board of directors and leader of McKinsey's strategy practice. He served clients in more than 40 countries.

Beardsley grew up in New England and Alaska and completed his undergraduate education in Electrical Engineering at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. He then attended MIT Sloan School of Management where he received his MS in Management and earned his doctorate in Higher Education Management from the University of Pennsylvania. He is bilingual and a citizen of the United States and France.

"I am delighted to join the board of such an outstanding organization as the Focused Ultrasound Foundation," said Beardsley. "I believe deeply in their mission and drive to improve and save lives around the world through focused ultrasound technology."

Also joining the Foundation's board, Mike Lincoln is the global head of Cooley LLP's business department where he also leads lateral recruiting and strategy. His practice focuses on emerging companies, venture capital, and mergers and acquisitions. In his current role, Lincoln oversees more than half of the firm's $1.5 billion revenue. In 1999, Lincoln co-founded Cooley's first East Coast office, and today the firm boasts 16 offices across the US, Asia, and Europe.

Lincoln is also an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, teaching a course on emerging growth companies and venture capital.

He serves or has served on numerous boards and councils, including Mindshare, the Shenandoah National Park Foundation, the Federal City Council, the Medical Care for Children Partnership Foundation, the Mid-Atlantic Venture Association, and the University of Virginia School of Law Alumni Council.

Lincoln attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he studied Business Administration, and earned his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law.

"I have been involved with the Foundation since its inception, and I am honored to now join the Board," said Lincoln. "I am passionate about fostering innovation, and I believe that focused ultrasound has the power to transform healthcare in so many ways. I look forward to leveraging my past experience in this new role as a director."

"Scott and Mike bring additional domain experience and access to individuals and organizations that complement those of the existing board members," said Foundation Chairman Neal F. Kassell, MD. "They both share passion and commitment for focused ultrasound, and their involvement will enhance the ability of the Foundation to drive the field forward."

About the Focused Ultrasound Foundation

The Focused Ultrasound Foundation was created to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide by accelerating the development of this noninvasive technology. The Foundation works to clear the path to global adoption by coordinating and funding research, fostering collaboration, and building awareness among patients and professionals. Since its establishment in 2006, the Foundation has become the largest nongovernmental source of funding for focused ultrasound research. For more information, visit www.fusfoundation.org.

SOURCE Focused Ultrasound Foundation

Related Links

https://www.fusfoundation.org

