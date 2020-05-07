FogPharma Appoints Tony Gibney as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FogPharma today announced the appointment of Tony Gibney as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Gibney brings over 25 years of life science investment banking experience dedicated to advising biotech companies in the U.S. and Europe on substantial corporate M&A, partnering transactions, as well as executing financing transactions. Following his career in investment banking, Mr. Gibney transitioned to the biotech industry to burnish his corporate strategy and business development skills and gain operational expertise, and to become directly involved in advancing compounds to treat diseases of high unmet need.

"The tremendous potential of our HeliconTM peptide discovery engine offers seemingly limitless opportunities to advance medicine in bold new directions. The breadth and depth of strategic business and finance experience that Tony brings to FogPharma will strengthen our ability to maximize the impact of our unique platform," said Dr. Gregory Verdine, Chairman, President and CEO, FogPharma. "I look forward to working closely with Tony to align the business and scientific imperatives of the company with our financing activities and drive first-in-class medicines into the clinic and beyond."

Prior to joining FogPharma, Mr. Gibney served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he led corporate and portfolio strategy, business development and corporate communications. He collaborated with the CFO to manage relationships with the sell-side equity research analysts and develop long-range forecasts, valuation models and transaction-based scenario analyses, and led the process that concluded with the successful sale of Achillion to Alexion in 2020. Before Achillion, Mr. Gibney was a partner and co-head of Biotechnology Investment Banking at Leerink Partners LLC, where he served as an integral part of the team that built the investment banking division from a nascent effort in 2009 to a top-tier franchise. Mr. Gibney also previously worked in the Healthcare Group at Merrill Lynch, Inc., where he ultimately led the East Coast biotech effort as a managing director. Mr. Gibney began his professional career as an analyst in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Lehman Brothers Inc. He earned a B.A. in Economics and a B.A in History from Yale University.

"FogPharma is pioneering new approaches to discovering and developing HeliconTM peptides, which offer first-in-class potential to target undruggable intracellular disease drivers and to provide orally bioavailable next-generation medicines for clinically and commercially validated extracellular targets. I am pleased to be part of a journey that has such far-reaching, transformative potential at a time when the platform is progressing rapidly," said Mr. Gibney.

About FogPharma

FogPharma's mission is to drastically reduce the burden of disease on patients and their families by inventing new types of drugs that squelch abnormal physiological processes in ways previously imagined but considered unattainable. Specifically, the company is pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of HeliconTM peptides, a new drug modality that uniquely combines the cell-permeability and oral bioavailability of traditional small molecule drugs with the specificity, broad target accessibility and discovery speed of monoclonal antibody drugs.

FogPharma was spun out of Harvard University in 2016 by pioneering academic scientist, serial life science entrepreneur, venture capitalist and successful biotech company-builder Dr. Gregory Verdine, who serves as Chairman and CEO of the company. FogPharma is headquartered in a 63,000 sq ft facility in Cambridge, Mass., and has raised $76.5 million in funding to date. For more information on FogPharma, please visit www.fogpharma.com.

