Foko Retail Offering Its Communication Platform for Free to Retail Teams During the COVID-19 Outbreak

GATINEAU, Quebec, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Software vendor Foko Retail announced today that it is offering its communication module for free to retail teams for internal use, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Right now, the retail industry is in complete flux," says Foko Retail CEO Marc Gingras. "Some folks are closing stores down completely, while others — especially retailers providing essential goods and services, like grocery stores and pharmacies — need to remain open. We are giving out our communication tool free of charge to teams who need a fast and efficient way to communicate internally as the situation evolves."

Gingras says he hopes the free platform is useful to district, regional, and store managers, field teams, and staff at HQ who need to get in touch quickly, share information, and manage what's happening in-store from a distance.

The company emphasizes that the offer will remain valid for the next 12 months and that it is possible to get retail teams up and running in a matter of days.

About Foko Retail

Foko Retail is a communication and task management platform for retail teams. Built with users in mind, Foko Retail is used by leading brands like Nike, Whole Foods, Dyson, Five Below, and Converse to bring their in-store vision to life by keeping store teams engaged and on top of company priorities. To learn more, please visit fokoretail.com.

For more information, contact Aja Butler George, Foko Retail's Director of Marketing at [email protected].

