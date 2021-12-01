Folding Bike Market Size to Grow by USD 463.62 million | DAHON North America Inc. and Karbon Kinetics Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

This 120-page report on the folding bike market includes segmentation by type (manual and electric) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Technavio helps organizations track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. The folding bike market is driven by the health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling and government initiatives to promote cycling. However, factors such as the high maintenance cost of folding bikes may hamper market growth.

Major Folding Bike Companies:

Bobbin Bicycles Ltd

Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

DAHON North America Inc.

Karbon Kinetics Ltd.

Ming Cycle Industrial Co. Ltd.

Mobility Holdings Ltd.

Montague Corp.

Pacific Cycles Inc.

Raleigh UK Ltd

Road Bike Outlet

Folding Bike Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Manual - size and forecast 2021-2026

Electric - size and forecast 2021-2026

Folding Bike Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Folding Bike Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 463.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.57 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, The Netherlands, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bobbin Bicycles Ltd, Brompton Bicycle Ltd., DAHON North America Inc., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Ming Cycle Industrial Co. Ltd., Mobility Holdings Ltd., Montague Corp., Pacific Cycles Inc., Raleigh UK Ltd, and Road Bike Outlet Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

