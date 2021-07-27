Folding Carton Market in North America through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Packaging Ltd., Edelmann Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging, the emergence of specialized folding cartons, and the growth in the retail segment and e-commerce in North America will offer immense growth opportunities.

Folding Carton Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Folding Carton Market in North America is segmented as below:

End-user

Food And Beverage Products



Homecare And Personal Products



Healthcare Products



Tobacco Products



Others

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

Folding Carton Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the folding carton market in North America in the paper packaging industry include Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Packaging Ltd., Edelmann Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Folding Carton Market in North America size

Folding Carton Market in North America trends

Folding Carton Market in North America industry analysis

The increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials used in manufacturing folding cartons will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the folding carton market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Folding Carton Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist folding carton market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the folding carton market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the folding carton market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding carton market vendors in North America

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Homecare and personal products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segments

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Arkay Packaging

Bell Packaging Ltd.

Edelmann Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co.

International Paper Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

WestRock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

