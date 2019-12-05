Folio Financial Among Benzinga Top Fintech Listmakers in the "Best Robo-Advisor" Category

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folio Financial announced today that it has been chosen as a Benzinga Top Fintech Listmaker in the "Best Robo-Advisor" category for its Digital Wealth Platform. This award recognizes "organizations in the FinTech space who are moving the needle on financial wellness innovation." The four other finalists in the category were Charles Schwab, Betterment, Wealthfront, and Wealthbar.

Launched in December 2018, Folio's Digital Wealth Platform (DWP) is the next generation of digital wealth, personalized. It's an automated digital advice platform that enables financial institutions and advisors to deliver intelligent, personalized digital investment experiences to accounts of all sizes and sophistication, at lower cost. DWP differs from its competitors in these game-changing ways:





Uses a modular design —DWP is available as a robo or robo hybrid, or through a robust suite of APIs that offer complete control of the client experience.

—DWP is available as a robo or robo hybrid, or through a robust suite of APIs that offer complete control of the client experience. Engineered for competitive advantage —Unlike other digital investing platform providers, Folio engineered DWP to be fueled by each firm's unique advice methodology, investment strategies, capital market assumptions, and preferred investment products, to ensure consistent advice.

—Unlike other digital investing platform providers, Folio engineered DWP to be fueled by each firm's unique advice methodology, investment strategies, capital market assumptions, and preferred investment products, to ensure consistent advice. Delivers personalized investment solutions—Unlike other automated investing platforms that offer a one-size-fits-all solution, DWP lets users create and manage completely customized investment solutions that meet a client's individual needs.

With Folio's advanced API-based technology, advisors and enterprises of any size can deliver a cost-efficient, yet truly bespoke investment experience to retail investors, providing them with a distinct competitive advantage. Here are some additional aspects of Folio's functionality to highlight why you should consider DWP for your practice or enterprise:

Commission-free trading —Our window-trading technology has allowed clients to trade free of ticket charges since 2000.

—Our window-trading technology has allowed clients to trade free of ticket charges since 2000. Fractional shares trading and dollar-based investing —Advisors can provide consistent and personalized investing regardless of the number of securities in a portfolio.

—Advisors can provide consistent and personalized investing regardless of the number of securities in a portfolio. Turbocharged model management —Clients can create and manage direct indexes, license third-party models, or use proprietary Ready-to-Go TM Folios (RTGs), in any combination.

—Clients can create and manage direct indexes, license third-party models, or use proprietary Ready-to-Go Folios (RTGs), in any combination. Unrivaled investment flexibility —Folio's platform offers stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, REITs, and alternative investments.

—Folio's platform offers stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, REITs, and alternative investments. Streamlined account management —Clients can automate time-consuming tasks, like account opening, funding, rebalancing, billing, and reporting in a truly end-to-end paperless process.

—Clients can automate time-consuming tasks, like account opening, funding, rebalancing, billing, and reporting in a truly end-to-end paperless process. Personalized investing filters —Folio offers the ability to set account-level exclusions for individual securities, sectors, or specific industries, including SRI/ESG overlays.

—Folio offers the ability to set account-level exclusions for individual securities, sectors, or specific industries, including SRI/ESG overlays. Automated tax management tools —Clients can select from 10 automated tax-lot-relief strategies designed to support a wide range of end users' financial needs. They can also easily model tax gains or losses using our patented Tax Football TM .

—Clients can select from 10 automated tax-lot-relief strategies designed to support a wide range of end users' financial needs. They can also easily model tax gains or losses using our patented Tax Football . Alternative investments and private securities—Folio make investing in private and alternative securities accessible to a wide range of clients, allowing them to invest in innovative businesses' stable yield offerings, real estate securities, and much more.

"Folio is the best-kept secret in FinTech and we're honored that Benzinga has recognized us," said David Hagen, Vice President, Digital Wealth. "Folio has a long history of delivering cutting-edge, scalable technology to RIAs and enterprises. For example, we pioneered both commission-free trading and fractional shares investing. DWP is just the latest iteration of our innovation."

Folio previously won Wealthmanagement.com's 2018 Industry Award in the Custodians: Technology category and FiNext's Excellence in Finance – Companies Award, and was a finalist for the Investment News 2019 Innovation Award, all for DWP.

For more information on Folio's products and services or to set up a demo, contact Folio Financial.

About Folio Financial:

Folio Financial is an innovative market leader that owns and operates a unique self-clearing broker-dealer and FinTech company. Among its activities, Folio develops and supports digital-first investment platforms for advisors and enterprises, fully integrated with its subsidiary's brokerage, clearing and custody solutions. Folio utilizes technology to fulfill its mission while embracing diversification and low cost as core principles, along with consistent investing, tax efficiency and personalization. Its key business segments currently are RIAs, asset and wealth managers, TAMPs, other broker-dealers and financial institutions such as banks and credit unions, as well as other FinTech firms, including robo advisors. Folio's businesses include Folio Institutional, focused on providing innovative solutions for RIAs and enterprises; VIA Folio, an end-to-end investing platform for private investments available to both institutional and retail investors; First Affirmative Financial Network, the leading advisor network serving the responsible investment community; The SRI Conference and Community, the nation's premier conference on impact investing; and Folio Investing and Folio First for self-directed retail investors.

©2019 Folio Financial, Inc. All rights reserved. Securities products and brokerage and clearing services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.

