Folio Financial to Present on Digital Wealth and Direct Indexing Capabilities at T3 Advisors Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Folio Financial will give a presentation entitled "Personalization Matters: Digital Wealth Technology to Reshape the Client Experience" at this year's Technology Tools for Today (T3) Advisor Conference, held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in in San Diego, CA, on February 17-19, 2020.

The presentation, given by David Hagen, Vice President of Digital Wealth, and Patrick Forde, Vice President of Advisory Services, will be in the Exhibit Meeting Hall at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 20. It will cover clients' increasing expectation for customized wealth management, and how Folio's advanced FinTech – namely its latest innovation, the Digital Wealth Platform (DWP), and its fractional share-powered direct indexing technology, which Folio has offered since 2000 – can help. Attendees are encouraged to visit Folio at Booth 320 for a capabilities demo, or contact Patrick Forde directly at 571-340-2294 or fordep@foliofinancial.com for more information.

"Clients are looking for more customization in their investment strategies, including the ability to tailor their portfolios to their values, preferences, life goals, human capital, concentrated assets and personal financial situations," said Hagen. "At the same time, direct indexing, which allows advisors to build tailored portfolios of individual securities for clients based on indexes or model portfolios, has become an increasing focus in the financial services industry."

Folio's Digital Wealth Platform offers the essential building blocks for financial advisors and institutions to deliver intelligent and personalized digital investment experiences – including the ability to do direct indexing – to a wide range of clients, such as RIAs, financial services enterprises and even consumer brands. Whether a company's growth strategy includes adding a standalone robo advisor to complement a current offering or an infusion of digital automation through an advanced advisor workstation, with DWP, they enjoy personalization, configurability, and streamlined operations, built for their brand.

"Folio's technology allows companies to differentiate their offering through a configurable platform reflecting their business, branding and investor needs, while streamlining operations to conserve time and resources," added Forde. "It's truly unique versus what the competition offers. We're really looking forward to showcasing our abilities at this year's T3 Advisor Conference."

Folio Financial, Inc. is an innovative market leader that owns and operates a unique self-clearing broker-dealer and FinTech company. Among its activities, Folio develops and supports digital-first investment platforms for advisors and enterprises, fully integrated with its subsidiary's brokerage, clearing and custody solutions. Folio utilizes technology to fulfill its mission while embracing diversification and low cost as core principles, along with consistent investing, tax efficiency and personalization. Its key business segments currently are RIAs, asset and wealth managers, TAMPs, other broker-dealers and financial institutions such as banks and credit unions, as well as other FinTech firms, including robo advisors. Folio's businesses include Folio Institutional, focused on providing innovative solutions for RIAs and enterprises; VIA Folio, an end-to-end investing platform for private investments available to both institutional and retail investors; First Affirmative Financial Network, the leading advisor network serving the responsible investment community; The SRI Conference and Community, the nation's premier conference on impact investing; and Folio Investing and Folio First for self-directed retail investors. . Broker-dealer securities products and services are offered only through Folio Investments, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Folio Investments, Inc. conducts business under various trade names, including: Folio Financial, Folio Institutional, Folio Investing, FolioFirst, VIAFolio, Folio Client, and DirectIndexer. Folio Investments, Inc. is a subsidiary of Folio Financial, Inc. and an affiliate of First Affirmative Financial Network, LLC. Investment advisory services are provided through First Affirmative Financial Network, LLC.

