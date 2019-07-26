Folium Biosciences Attends Cosmoprof for 2nd Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium Biosciences, the country's largest vertically-integrated hemp oil producer, will be exhibiting at Cosmoprof, the leading B2B beauty trade show in the Americas, for the second time. This event will be from July 28-30, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. At least 40,000 cosmetic professionals from around the world attend to visit the over 1,400 diverse exhibitors. Cosmoprof sets the industry standard internationally for showcasing the latest beauty product innovations and emerging industry trends, such as the integration of CBD into the beauty space.

Folium Biosciences' booth will display their new cosmeceutical line, that includes specially formulated CBD-infused Face Masks and Moisturizing Cream. The full line of bulk products will also be on show, as they are all ready-made ingredients for infusion into other beauty lines. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #41457 for a free CBD-infused Face Mask and to learn more about infusion options, white-label products, and customization options from our educated and enthusiastic team.

Cosmopack, the "Show within the Show" is making its American debut this year. This large section of the show floor includes white-label and ingredient suppliers like Folium Biosciences, as well as packaging, equipment, and service suppliers. The unparalleled scalability in both finished products and bulk ingredients make Folium Biosciences ideal for this section. As a comprehensive supply-chain option, Folium Biosciences will be among the most popular attractions at Cosmoprof and other international shows this year.

About Folium Biosciences

Folium Biosciences is headquartered in Colorado Springs. They are the largest vertically integrated producer, manufacturer, and global distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids in the United States. Folium is a B2B, bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp derived CBD 0.0% THC oil, CBD water-soluble technology, CBD 0.0% THC edibles, cosmeceuticals, active lifestyle, and CBD for animal health. Folium Biosciences continues to develop rare cannabinoid extraction and product formulation.

Potential B2B partners wanting to learn about Folium Biosciences revolutionary products should visit www.foliumbiosciences.com/order.

