Folium Biosciences Introduces Broad Spectrum Stalk CBD Oil to Meet Global Demand from Stalk-and-Seed Countries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Folium Biosciences introduces Broad Spectrum Stalk stalk-and-seed-only 0.0% THC Broad Spectrum CBD Oil as the latest in its full range of country-specific customized products. The company's extraction of high-quality CBD oil derived from stalk and seed is compliant worldwide.

Broad Spectrum Stalk has already been approved by Japanese and South Korean officials for supply to supplement makers in both countries. To fulfill demand, Folium has unveiled a dedicated Japanese and South Korean extraction line in its Pueblo West, Colo., cannabinoid extraction and purification facility, adding to dedicated lines for the US and EU, among other countries.

"Global CBD leadership means having the capacity and expertise to meet diverse country requirements, from the grow side through quality, testing, and fulfillment," says Folium Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Kashif Shan. "With our new Pueblo West facility now online as one of the largest in the world, Folium is uniquely positioned to tailor our equipment to meet every global extraction requirement – both regulations that are in place today as well as those that may be put in place in the future as the industry grows. Our revolutionary phytocannabinoid-rich CBD from stalk and seed is only the beginning. We have unrivaled capacity capable of satisfying demand for premium CBD oil for businesses worldwide."

Broad Spectrum Stalk is the latest example of Folium's continued investment in R&D to exploit new parts of the hemp plant in support of the development and growth of CBD markets around the world.

About Folium Biosciences

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., Folium Biosciences is a vertically integrated B2B producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Built on the core tenets of quality, science, scale, and innovation, Folium Biosciences controls all aspects of the supply chain, from genetics and extraction to bulk and finished products. Folium Biosciences' team of scientists, chemists, engineers, and other committed professionals delivers the world's highest-quality hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoid products through a proprietary process resulting in a THC content of 0.0%. Folium Biosciences was the first hemp company to be issued a Certificate of Free Sale and a Manufactured Food Establishment License by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and continues to lead the industry in regulatory compliance and governance.

