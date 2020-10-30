Folktellers Partner With The Identity Source to Launch New Myths and Legends Collection

DETROIT and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Folktellers and The Identity Source announced the launch of their new Myths and Legends Collection, a complete line of apparel and merchandise dedicated to the legendary monsters, creatures, and characters within the Folktellers entertainment universe.

New products and apparel will begin to hit shelves in late October, beginning with Detroit's own creature from folklore – The Nain Rouge.

Folktellers Trucker Hat Folktellers Nain Rouge Classic Tee

As experts in product licensing, Danielle Beaver and Mark Bentley from The Licensing Factory helped broker this landmark deal, noting, "We couldn't be more excited to bring Folktellers together with The Identity Source. This compelling intellectual property represents a rapidly-growing global entertainment franchise starting right here in the Motor City. People are going to love what's coming out over the next few months."

Patrick Wyant, Head of Product Development at The Identity Source added, "From the very beginning, we wanted to be a part of bringing this imaginative, storytelling universe to life. The new Myths and Legends Collection will connect with people of all ages – there's something fun here for everyone."

Folktellers Partner, Stephen Sadler, shared, "This deal marks a critical point in the trajectory of the Folktellers Universe. As our audience begins to engage and interact with our stories through books, film, television, and games, we want them to feel that they are active participants and fellow travelers in our exciting journey."

Merchandise will be available to the general public beginning October 30th, 2020 through participating retailers and in the Folktellers Myths and Legends Collection Online Store at www.nainrougemerch.com.

About The Identity Source

The Identity Source, Inc. is a full-service promotional marketing company with in-house graphic art services, embroidery, and screen printing capabilities. We create partnerships with manufacturers both domestic and abroad, designing and developing custom products for sales and distribution across global markets.

www.identitysource.com

About Folktellers

Folktellers is built upon the art of storytelling through transmedia entertainment.

Our vision is simple:

Stories have the power to change the world and are meant to be shared.

Our mission is to create and promote storytelling experiences that encourage people to engage with stories across many different types of entertainment media.

https://www.folktellers.com

