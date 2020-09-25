Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast 2020-2030: Case Reports, Marketed Therapies, Combinational Therapies, Emerging Combinational Therapies

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Follicular Lymphoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Follicular Lymphoma



3. SWOT Analysis for Follicular Lymphoma



4. Follicular Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Follicular Lymphoma in 2017

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Follicular Lymphoma in 2030



5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Types of Follicular Lymphoma

5.3. Sign and Symptoms

5.4. Causes

5.5. Staging and Grading

5.6. Genetic Landscape of Follicular Lymphoma

5.7. Pathophysiology

5.8. Diagnosis



6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of Follicular Lymphoma



7. Country-wise Epidemiology of Follicular Lymphoma

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale - 7MM

7.2. The United States

7.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States

7.2.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States

7.2.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States

7.2.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States

7.3. EU5



8. Treatment



9. Guidelines

9.1. NCCN Guidelines for Patient with Follicular Lymphoma

9.2. ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up: Newly diagnosed and relapsed follicular lymphoma

9.3. Japanese Society of Hematology (JSH) practical guidelines for Follicular lymphoma



10. Unmet Needs



11. Organizations contributing toward Follicular Lymphoma



12. Patient Journey

12.1. A Journey through follicular lymphoma

12.2. Patient Journey: General



13. Case Reports

13.1. Patient Case Study: From Follicular Lymphoma to DLBCL

13.2. Diagnostic Workup for Follicular Lymphoma

13.3. A case study of t (14;22)(q32;q11) involving immunoglobulin heavy and light chain in follicular lymphoma



14. Marketed Therapies

14.1. Tazverik: Epizyme

14.1.1. Product Description

14.1.2. Other Development Activities

14.1.3. Clinical Development

14.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

14.2. Aliqopa: Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

14.3. Copiktra: Verastem Oncology

14.4. Zydelig: Gilead Sciences



15. Combinational Therapies: Marketed



16. Emerging Therapies

16.1. Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

16.1.1. Product Description

16.1.2. Other Development Activities

16.1.3. Clinical Development

16.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

16.2. Umbralisib: TG Therapeutics

16.3. ME-401: MEI Pharma

16.4. Odronextamab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

16.5. Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

16.6. Kymriah: Novartis

16.7. Yescarta: Kite Pharma

16.8. Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

16.9. Ixazomib - Takeda Oncology



17. Emerging Combinational Therapies

17.1. Ibrutinib + Rituximab

17.2. Umbralisib + Ublituximab + Bendamustine

17.3. Zanubrutinib + Obinutuzumab



18. Other Promising Therapies

18.1. Atezolizumab: Roche

18.1.1. Product Description

18.1.2. Other Development Activities

18.1.3. Clinical Development

18.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

18.2. Pembrolizumab: Merck

18.3. Venetoclax - AbbVie/Genentech

18.4. Betalutin: Nordic Nanovector ASA

18.5. Tenalisib: Rhizen Pharmaceuticals



19. Follicular Lymphoma: Seven Major Market Analysis

19.1. Key Findings

19.2. Market Size of Follicular Lymphoma in 7MM



20. Market Outlook

20.1. 7MM Market Outlook

20.2. United States Market Size

20.3. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

20.4. Japan: Market Outlook



21. Market Drivers



22. Market Barriers



23. Market Access and Reimbursement



