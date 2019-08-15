Follow These Five Tips for an Eco-Friendly Philadelphia Plumbing System

"You don't have to overhaul your plumbing system to have an impact on your wallet and the environment," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "When it's time to replace a toilet, sink or washing machine, consider low-impact models that use less water to get the job done. It might be a little more expensive but it won't take long to recover the cost once you start saving money on your water bill every month."

New equipment is one reliable way to save money, but you don't have to splurge on a full bathroom update to have a noticeable effect. A few simple habits can reduce the amount of water you and your family use, and just remember to look for eco-friendly features when it is time to replace outdated fixtures.

Don't flush anything that's not supposed to be flushed. Paper towels, food, sanitary products and medication should never be flushed. In addition, many products marketed as flushable really aren't. Cat litter and disposable wipes can introduce germs into the water system or clog your pipes. Upgrade appliances and fixtures. The next time you need to replace bathroom fixtures or appliances, get a new model that uses less water, like a dual-flush toilet, a low-pressure shower head or motion-sensor faucet. Check for leaks – and fix them. The cost of unseen leaks can add up over time. Listen for drips, watch for water stains and monitor your utility bill for any unexpected surge in usage. If you suspect a leak, check with a plumber you trust to make sure and take the appropriate next steps. Filter your water. If you have concerns about the local water supply, have a home filtration system installed. In the long run, it's cheaper than drinking bottled water, and you'll use less plastic. Avoid the use of caustic drain cleaners. Many cheap drain cleaners may unstop a stubborn clog, but they can do a surprising amount of damage to your plumbing. Pipes, especially older ones, can be corroded and weakened by harsh chemicals, leading to breaks, leaks and contaminated water. Whenever possible, choose a more eco-friendly option like a biological drain treatment, or enzyme-based solution.

"It doesn't take a dramatic change in lifestyle to make a difference," Giannone said. "With planning and practice, many people will notice an improvement in their water bill almost immediately. And with today's technology, you can significantly reduce the amount of water you waste without feeling like it's a sacrifice."

