Follow Your Heart® Expands Offerings with Innovative Plant-Based SuperMac™

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant-based pioneer Follow Your Heart is at it again launching another standout alternative, USDA-certified organic SuperMac , a new macaroni option paired with deluxe sauces that are made with vegetables, beans, and cashews. SuperMac is bringing a fresh approach to everyone's favorite nostalgic pantry staple, expanding the macaroni and cheese category beyond processed cheese "alternatives" to a reimagined nutritious option made with whole foods that offer "real food, real fast."

This launch marks the entrance into an entirely new category for Follow Your Heart as it is the company's first product to hit shelves as a main meal staple option found in the grocery aisles. Available exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide until the end of March 2022, SuperMac comes in two flavors: Cheezy Carrot and Creamy Caulifredo™. Creamy, delicious, and kid-friendly, it comes in an 8.1-ounce box with a deluxe sauce pouch for a suggested retail price of $5.99 and is ideal for a quick meal or as a side dish.

"While we have a long history in the refrigerated section, we're always looking for exciting ways to expand the universe of healthy, plant-based solutions no matter where they're found in the store," said Bob Goldberg, co-founder, CEO of Follow Your Heart. "SuperMac is an innovative, organic replacement for traditional mac and cheese as its sauces are made with vegetables, cashews, and beans. It's quick, simple, plant-based, and it's not only for kids. For so many occasions, it's a meal in under 10 minutes that will put a smile on your face."

An evolution from the traditional boxed macaroni and cheese, Follow Your Heart SuperMac is an alternative to this mainstream U.S. household staple and is made with organic ingredients including whole vegetables, beans, and cashews to provide an incredibly creamy yet dairy-free macaroni and cheese experience to satisfy even the pickiest eaters.

SuperMac was ideated by Heather Goldberg and Jenny Engel of Spork Foods and developed in partnership with Follow Your Heart. The busy moms and vegan chef sisters tapped into the need for more nutritious, plant-forward meals that are quick and easy for on-the-go parents to prepare for their kids.

"We've broken the mold in the mac and cheese category with SuperMac. Now, eating a nutrient-dense, healthier meal can also be extremely quick, delicious, and comforting. We're hoping to help busy people like us make better-for-you, compassionate choices," said Jenny Engel. "And the best part is that our kids absolutely love it and can't tell that they're actually eating carrots and cauliflower. They'll thank us later!" said Heather Goldberg.

Follow Your Heart SuperMac debuts at a time when demand for plant-based as well as kid-friendly, parent-approved foods is at an all-time high. The growth rate for the U.S. plant-based food market more than doubled in 2020 , as sales surged 27 percent to $7 billion, according to the Plant-Based Foods Association and The Good Food Institute. In addition, SuperMac fills the gap for more convenience foods now that consumers have less time to cook as revealed by recent New Hope Media research.

Follow Your Heart Cheezy Carrot SuperMac sauce is made with organic ingredients including carrots, butternut squash, and navy beans, and Creamy Caulifredo SuperMac sauce is made with organic ingredients including navy beans, cauliflower, and cashew butter. Key attributes of the product include:

Nutrient-forward sauce made with organic vegetables, beans, and cashews - SuperMac is real food, real fast!

is real food, real fast! USDA Certified Organic and plant-based

Allergen Friendly: dairy-, egg-, peanut-, and soy-free

Cholesterol free and preservative-free

Kid pleasing, convenient, and fast to prepare

Launching just in time for the holiday season, SuperMac is an easy, crowd-pleasing alternative. "Whether you're having a plant-based or traditional feast, SuperMac is a superb addition to any holiday table and it is also great to have on hand for an easy-to-prepare meal in minutes during this very busy time of year," said Goldberg.

Follow Your Heart SuperMac is available at all Whole Foods Market locations.

About Follow Your Heart:

For more than 50 years, Follow Your Heart has established itself as a leader in the dairy-free, plant-based industry. Committed to environmentally sustainable business practices, Follow Your Heart manufactures its products in its Los Angeles-based solar-powered facility called Earth Island® which has been distinguished as Platinum-level Zero Waste certified, the highest possible status, under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification system. Follow Your Heart's signature products include Vegenaise®, Dairy-Free Cheeses, VeganEgg®, Salad Dressings, Dairy-Free Yogurt, Cream Cheese, and Sour Cream, all of which are naturally dairy-, gluten- and cholesterol-free and made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients.

