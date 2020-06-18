FollowAnalytics inks strategic deal with Microsoft

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to move more of their operations onto mobile platforms as tens of millions of people stay home under "shelter-in-place" orders. This has led to an acceleration in e-commerce as online shopping permeates every area of business.

"Customers are looking for low-code, fast time to market solutions that leverage their existing cloud investment, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver those solutions in days," said Samir Addamine, founder of FollowAnalytics. "Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing provides a marketing automation platform that is multichannel, and the Dynamics 365 Commerce platform as well. We are adding mobile analytics data and push notifications that help trigger a campaign in real-time versus email. We can now add real-time marketing capabilities. We can help build e-commerce mobile apps for any Dynamics 365 Commerce customer within days."

Any business with a website today needs a mobile app, and approximately 70% of Internet usage takes place on smartphones, while 80% of the time spent on smartphones is spent on apps versus mobile web. There are 3.3 times more transactions on mobile apps versus mobile web.

FollowAnalytics' technology reduces time to market dramatically: instead of a few weeks, a few hours is needed to build a mobile app and publish it on the Apple Appstore and Google Play, and it provides all mobile native features such as touch ID/Face ID, Apple pay, barcode scanner, etc. App creation is automated, and does not require updates and maintenance, which is also automated.

FollowAnalytics added "next normal" features that help solve social-distancing challenges with In-app video call, in-app chat, appointment/scheduler, and BOPIs (buy online, pick up in-store).

"With a no-code approach, our platform is cost-effective and complementary with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing and the Dynamics 365 Commerce platforms," added Mr. Addamine. "The next normal we've entered is accelerating this trend and our no-code app builder is made for this moment."

Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Corp. said, "I am pleased to announce that FollowAnalytics has joined the Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem. Through its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, FollowAnalytics is able to offer rapid development of low-code mobile app solutions for customers and partners."

