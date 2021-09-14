Following a $42.6 Million Week in Sales, HiBid.com Auctions Now Featuring Cars, Collectibles, Real Estate, and More

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidders regularly use the HiBid.com auction platform to find an unbeatable range of goods, including everything from household and office items, government-seized vehicles, and sports memorabilia to fine jewelry, high-end sports cars, yachts, and real estate.

In last week's 1,361 online-only and webcast auctions, HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than half a million lots, generating over $42.6 million in gross auction proceeds. This week, bidders can find used cars, workshop tools, antique filling station signs, neon bar signs, wooden boats and canoes, mini Corvette and truck toys, and an ample selection of ranches, homes, and property all on HiBid.com.

HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 6th-12th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $42,672,274

Gross Merchandise Volume: $72,814,682

Lots Sold: 555,110

Online-Only Auctions: 1,267

Webcast Auctions: 94

Average Bidders Per Day: 922,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.52 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Yoder Fall Classic Car Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: May 27th-September 18th

Seller: W. Yoder Auction LLC

Stackhouse Collector Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 11th-September 19th

Seller: Shackelton Auctions Inc.

J. Furtado Estate Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 9th-21st

Seller: Atlantic Auction Company

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

