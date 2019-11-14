Following Category 5 Hurricanes, Squaremouth Reports Increase in Travel to Caribbean Islands

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, travel insurance company, Squaremouth, insures thousands of travelers as they head to the Caribbean. While more travelers than ever are visiting these destinations, they are showing increased concern due to recent hurricanes. According to Squaremouth's data, there has been a 13% increase in policies purchased that specifically include hurricane coverage for travelers headed to top Caribbean destinations.

With tourism continuing to rebound following Hurricanes Irma, Maria, and Dorian, Squaremouth analyzed customer data to explain the effect these hurricanes have had on popular Caribbean destinations.

Puerto Rico Gains Popularity

Just two years after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico , traveler visitation to the island has spiked 39%, marking the highest increase since 2012.

Travel to U.S. Virgin Islands Spikes

With a 44% growth, the U.S. Virgin Islands are rebounding after experiencing a steady decline in tourism during the two years following Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Bahamas Is Still Top Choice for Caribbean Vacations

While The Bahamas was impacted by Hurricane Dorian in September of this year, Squaremouth reports still show a 16% increase in trips to The Bahamas booked after September 1 .

Methodology: Data is based on travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com for travel between 1/1/2019-12/31/2019. Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

