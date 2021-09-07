Following single-game wagering launch, sports betting analysts Covers.com offer their insight to Canadian publishers

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With legal single-game wagering now launched in Canada – and the 2021 NFL season on the way – Covers.com have announced their intention to work closely with Canadian publishers to help them prepare for the growing appetite to consume sports betting content.

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Covers is the foremost sports betting information resource in North America, having served sports fans since 1995.

In the quarter of a century since their inception, Covers has cemented their reputation as the No. 1 destination for sports bettors to find free unique betting stats and data, insightful predictive analysis, and a welcoming community for sharing bets and winning strategies.

As an affiliate and publisher – rather than a sportsbook that sets odds and takes wagers – Covers provides free data, analysis and news with one simple mission: to create smarter sports bettors.

Aware that sports betting is a novel concept to many publishers in Canada, Covers want to share their significant depository of introductory betting information and 'how to' guides in order to become the number one destination for Canadian bettors.

These include the basics of betting on each individual sports, a comprehensive glossary of terminology, explanations of the different kind of wagers that can be placed, and a bet calculator and converter to help users understand the meaning of odds and the outcome of bets.

They have also put together a more substantial and comprehensive 'betting 101s' media kit which is available on request.

Covers has a team of industry analysts that has decades of experience in the sports betting space, with knowledge ranging from the complexities of finding edges in the odds to the "How To" basics of betting.

Link to betting information pages: https://www.covers.com/guides

