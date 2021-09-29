Following the well-received inaugural Fusion NFTs™️, Coinllectibles™️ is to launch Qing Dynasty era collectibles as part of Fusion NFTs™️ Bronze Series 2 on 1 Oct 2021 (Fri) at 12pm (GMT +8)

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it will launch Series 2 of the Fusion NFTs™️ Bronze Collection on 1 Oct 2021 (Fri) at 12pm (GMT+8). Adding significance to the Bronze Series 2 is the inclusion of 2 rare Qing Dynasty era ceramic collectibles – collectively known as the "Heritage Pieces". This follows the very well received launch of Series 1 that is trading at an approximate average of 5.8X its launch price.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️ Bronze Series 2 consists of 5 exquisite ceramic art pieces with independent valuations ranging from US$32,000 to US$85,000 on each item. Collectively, the Fusion NFT Bronze™️ Series 2 is priced at US$820,000. The 2 items that form the "Coinllectibles™️ Heritage Pieces" are:

1. Qing Dynasty (19th Century) Wucai Five Blessings Longevity Foliate Mouth Plate.

2. Qing Dynasty (19th Century) Carved Red Lacquer And Cloud Dragon Stick Mallet Vase.

Commenting on the "Coinllectibles™️ Heritage Pieces", Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer of Coinllectibles™️ said, "I am delighted that Coinllectibles is showcasing such rare pieces. These items were certified by renowned Hong Kong appraisers as being made in the 19th Century and are heritage items. These are wonderful collectibles and we believe the Fusion NFT™️ Series 2 launch will excite some interest."

Apart from the "Heritage Pieces", the other 3 ceramic collectibles within Fusion NFT™️ Bronze Series 2 are:

3. Meiping With Traditional Chinese Phoenix And Flower Pattern.

4. Wucai Solitary Vase Designed With Window, Flower, Character Story, With Human Foot And Animal Ear.

5. Modern Meiping Vase In Fa-Lang-Tsai Enamels With Figures.

Details of the 5 Fusion NFTs™️ for Bronze Series 2 can be accessed from the following link: https://www.coinllectibles.art/en/new-launch.

Commenting on Bronze Series 2 collection, Nancy said, "Overall, this series is a special collection and the key attraction to these items is how exquisitely they were made. If you visit our website and look at the 3D images embedded in the Fusion NFTs™️, you will be able to zoom in and see all the intricate details. It is as if you are looking at the actual piece and it will give potential collectors an appreciation of the painstaking efforts those master craftsmen had put in to make those works of art."

"Apart from being able to view the 3D image from our website, we have added a new function that will vary the exposure and intensity of the lighting on the items. This will give Fusion NFT™ owners' an additional way to appreciate these images. Whether it is for the Heritage Pieces or for the rest of the Bronze Series 2, you will be able to zoom in as well as change the lighting to get a realistic sense of how it will look," added Nancy.

Akin to the inaugural Fusion NFTs™️, buyers will get both the digital Fusion NFT™️ as well as the physical art piece. Similarly, Fusion NFT™️ owners may choose to either take possession of the art piece or showcase the physical item in Asia's first Fusion NFT™️ gallery in K11 MUSEA, Hong Kong. All the pieces for Fusion NFT™️ will be sold on a fixed price basis.

Commenting on how Coinllectibles™️ Bronze Series 2 is expected to do, Gerald Gn, Head Corporate Finance said, "Looking at how our first batch of Fusion NFTs™ did, we expect this series to do equally well. Our inaugural Fusion NFTs™️ was collectively sold for about US$250,000. Since then it has attracted a lot of interest and they are trading for well above that initial amount. At last count, the total value of the first batch of items is US$1.46million, representing capital appreciation of more than 580% in under 3 weeks. Ultimately, we are thrilled to see our community grow and enjoy these pieces. Whether it is for short or longer term horizon objectives we hope people will enjoy our quality Fusion NFTs™ and pieces."

For pre-registration of interest for Coinllectibles™️ Bronze Series 2, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custoday, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

