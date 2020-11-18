Fonative's Secure Agent Communicator Sees Rapid Adoption

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonative, the Compliant Communications® company, has seen increased adoption and usage of its cloud-based Secure Agent Communicator™, as more call center employees continue to work from home. Introduced in April 2019, the web browser-based service is a WebRTC-powered application enabling contact center workers to use web browsers to connect and work remotely as efficiently as if they were on-premise.

"We have seen a four-fold increase in adoption, and a similar increase in minutes used with the Secure Agent Communicator over the past six months by call center agents, as a result of the shift to a work-from-home approach," said Steve Smith, Fonative CEO. "Secure Agent Communicator interfaces with leading call center applications to provide agents the same functionality they have with a traditional desk phone, all from within their browser. This eliminates the need to provision any additional hardware and allows the agents to have a similar experience from wherever they are working."

Fonative delivers service providers a standards-based approach that integrates telephony functionality and features within their browser or mobile application that is fully compliant with HIPAA regulations and PCI requirements. The integration allows agents to continue to have conversations that meet strict regulatory guidelines when discussing personal health information or taking payments without violating privacy regulations.

To use the Secure Agent Communicator, contact center workers use their desktop or laptop and web browser-based application to join calls that appear on their screen. This mimics the agent's experience connecting to the call center using a desk phone by using a headset linked to the PC versus the landline device, providing an always-on connection.

"In spite of this significant increase in adoption and use, we saw no uptick in support tickets," added Smith. "This is directly related to the application's intuitive interface as well as the growing comfort levels of software as a replacement for hardware."

