FoneGeek Releases iOS System Recovery to Fix 150+ iOS Issues

CLINTON, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FoneGeek, a professional software company that develops mobile utilities and multimedia tools, officially releases iOS System Recovery to fix all iOS/iPadOS/tvOS problems without turning to a technical specialist.



It offers 2 different modes (Standard mode and Advanced mode) to resolve different iOS problems with higher fixing rate than iTunes and other competitors. The Standard mode helps to solve most common iOS system problems without losing any data. The Advanced mode aims to repair more serious iOS issues, however, it will case data loss on the device.



FoneGeek iOS System Recovery is the best alternative when you get errors while using iTunes to restore or backup your iPhone/iPad or when iTunes makes your iPhone getting stuck. It can easily fix different kinds of iTunes errors with high success rate and there is no data loss.



Downgrading iOS through iTunes restore is a complicated task. FoneGeek iOS System Recovery also enables to downgrade your iOS to the previous version without iTunes or jailbreaking the device if encounter errors after upgrading to the latest version.



With advanced technology and professional support, you can easily and quickly fix various iOS issues and get your iPhone/iPad back to normal.

Check Out the Outstanding Features Below:

It is the best alternative to iTunes. Its exclusive technology makes it possible to fix most iOS problems that iTunes is unable to fix.

It supports to repair various iOS/iPadOS system problems like stuck on white Apple logo, Recovery/DFU mode, black screen, boot loop, etc.

If you use Standard mode, the data will be safely kept on your device after the fixing process.

It is perfectly compatible with iOS 14.4/14/13/12, iPhone 12/12 Pro/11/11 Pro/XS/XR/X/8/7.

It comes with an easy-to-understand interface that helps to fix iOS issues within minutes.

Price and Availability:



Free trial version and paid version are available now on the FoneGeek website: https://www.fonegeek.com/ios-system-recovery.html

About FoneGeek



FoneGeek is a professional software provider, focusing on different issues that people encountered on iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms. It provides solutions for data recovery, screen unlock, system repair, password recovery, phone transfer, as well as multimedia tools like video converter and video downloader. Supported by passionate R&D, marketing and product teams, FoneGeek software products are trusted and loved by users all over the world.



For more details, please visit: https://www.fonegeek.com

