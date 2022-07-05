Fontana Divorce Attorney Douglas Borthwick Awarded the Acclaimed "Superb" Highest Avvo Rating for Top Fontana Divorce Attorney

FONTANA, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Family Law Attorney Douglas Borthwick has achieved the "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo as a top divorce attorney, the highest evaluation given by the premier attorney rating agency.

Avvo is an independent attorney rating organization that rates 97% of all attorneys in America. Its ratings are unbiased and earned by an attorney only through a stringent review process by legal professionals which incorporate client reviews, peer endorsements and a number of other factors. It cannot be purchased through dues or memberships.

Avvo's comprehensive rating system carefully reviews a lawyer's background and overall profile, which includes years in practice, professional achievements and industry recognition. Avvo performs rankings in 19 different legal categories and periodically collects background data from multiple sources. As Avvo uses a mathematical model, it can ensure that the ratings are unbiased and not determined based on favoritism.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal in 2018: https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

