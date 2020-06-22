Fonterra Dairy's ingredient and solutions brand, NZMP, to host first virtual webinar

As part of the webinar, attendees will participate in a virtual tasting session which will include a wide selection of high protein bars made with NZMP SureProtein™ bar ingredients. From granola to nougat to low sugar or whey dough, individuals will discover the wide range of functionality and texture attributes that NZMP brings to nutrition bars.

During Raising the Bar, attendees will learn:

The current U.S. bar market trends – including popular claims, ingredients, and successful and emerging brands on the market.

Insights from renowned fitness and wellness coach, Gideon Akande , on his health and nutrition journey.

, on his health and nutrition journey. How brands can incorporate NZMP ingredients to differentiate their products in this competitive landscape.

The importance of partnerships – from choosing the right packaging, positioning, branding, and working with ambassadors.

The following experts will share their thoughts on market state, consumer evolution, and areas of opportunity and innovation:

"The demand for great-tasting protein and nutrition products continues to fuel innovation, so nothing pleases us more than supporting our customers on delivering the best nutrition bars that serve real functional health benefits to consumers," said Megan Patterson, Americas Marketing Manager, NZMP/Fonterra Sports & Active Lifestyles. "Discussing how our latest range of ingredients deliver on a variety of taste and texture preferences of today's modern-day consumer is an exciting opportunity."

Individuals can register for the webinar up until the time of the event.

To learn more about Fonterra and their brands, visit www.fonterra.com/us .

About NZMP

NZMP is the business to business dairy ingredients brand of Fonterra. Trusted globally, NZMP ingredients are sold in more than 100 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world's most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has one of the broadest ranges of ingredients in the dairy industry, providing hundreds of solutions to meet the needs of customers every day. Backed by Fonterra's New Zealand grass-fed farming heritage and expertise, world-class processing and leading quality standards, NZMP ingredients deliver real market advantage, trusted for their high performance and exceptional quality. Learn more at www.nzmp.com .

About Fonterra USA

Fonterra USA is an extension of global dairy nutrition giant out of Auckland, New Zealand. Owned by 100,000 farmers, Fonterra is the world's leading exporter – shaping the industry in quality dairy solutions and disruptive, differentiated innovations. Headquartered in Chicago, they are the regional home of NZMP, Anchor Dairy U.S. consumer brands, and Anchor Dairy Food professionals. With roots firmly planted in New Zealand's rich land, Fonterra stands for environmental sustainability and delivers the most nutritious dairy products possible. Learn more at www.fonterra.com/us .

Media Contact: Ashley Thomas, [email protected]

SOURCE NZMP