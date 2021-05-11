Food & Beverage Packaging Redefined: The Chill-Can® & 5 Liter Keg Just The Beginning For Innovation Team At Joseph Company International, Inc

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio and IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joseph Company International, the recognized global leader in self-contained cooling and innovative beverage packaging solutions, has expanded upon its latest state-of-the-art research and development program first announced last October in order to meet the unprecedented demand of the food and beverage industry for off-premise consumer packages.



Inquiries for packages utilizing The Joseph Company International's patented Chill On Demand™ technologies has reached a historic high over these last eight months as food and beverage companies from around the world work to understand the new off-premise preferences of consumers for ready to drink/eat products in a rapidly changing marketplace that has been severely impacted by recent global events.



Mitchell J. Joseph, CEO of The Joseph Company International, has had his thumb on the pulse of the beverage industry for decades and can't recall a more volatile period that resulted in so many companies from around the world reaching out for new and innovative packaging solutions: "When we made our announcement last October about expanding the capabilities of our self-chilling technologies it generated a large amount of interest in what we could do, but what I have witnessed in recent months is beyond anything I have previously experienced. From global beverage conglomerates with product placed around the world to premium and specialized food and beverage firms from Central and South America, Africa, and Asia their innovation scouts are all seeking innovation and technology for their packages in order to recapture sales lost on-premise during the pandemic."



The basis for all the advancements made these past eight months has been the patented Chill-Can® and the MicroCool® technology created by The Joseph Company which utilizes a built-in heat exchange unit in concert with reclaimed CO2 to create its chilling technology. The EPA award winning process uses CO2 that is recaptured from the atmosphere and is reused. The Chill-Can® is 100 percent recyclable and does not introduce any new CO2 to the atmosphere.



For licensing information about the patented Chill-Can® and the 5L Joseph Keg™, please visit www.chillcan.com

About The Joseph Company International Inc.

The Joseph Company International, based in Irvine, California, is the developer, manufacturer, and patent holder of the world's first and only commercially viable self-chilling beverage can, known as the Chill-Can®. The Joseph Company intends to rapidly commercialize the self-chilling beverage can and associated beverage packaging containers through private labels and licensing the technology to the beverage world. The Joseph Company is currently constructing a $20 Million Beverage Production and Technology Complex in Youngstown, Ohio which will allow for the mass production of beverage packages.



