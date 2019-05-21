FOOD & WINE Announces 2019 Best New Restaurants

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FOOD & WINE announces its highly anticipated 2019 class of Best New Restaurants. The list of 10 is currently live on foodandwine.com, and, for the first time ever, appears as a ranked list, with Cadence in Philadelphia as this year's number one restaurant.

This announcement also comes on the heels of the 2019 Best New Chefs, unveiled in April, which identified the 10 chefs who will shape the future of cuisine in America. Together these two franchises celebrate the places and the people who will define how we eat.

This year's Best New Restaurants list was curated by restaurant editor at large Jordana Rothman, who flew some 30,000 miles to 24 cities across the country to scout the most dynamic and exciting new restaurants today. The FOOD & WINE editorial team is proud to share a list that reflects the cultural diversity in restaurants, one of the fastest growing industries.

"Over the past year, Jordana Rothman and our team pulled up chairs at new restaurants all over the country—from Queens to Austin, and New Orleans to Los Angeles, and dozens of cities in between. Each of the 10 Best New Restaurants that made the list inspired us with their dedication to their communities and the work cultures they've created," says Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "We're thrilled to share this year's list with our audience and know that they'll fall in love with these places and their stories just as much as we have."

The Best New Restaurants and each 2019 Best New Chef will also be celebrated next month at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, as well as in the July Restaurant Issue, which marks the largest editorial- and advertiser-supported issue produced since December of 2015.

FOOD & WINE Best New Restaurants 2019 (in ranked order)

Cadence, Philadelphia – Chef Jon Nodler , Chef Michael Fry , and Pastry Chef Samantha Kincaid Suerte, Austin, Texas – Chef Fermin Nunez and Restaurateur Sam Hellman-Mass Frenchette, New York City – Chef Riad Nasr and Chef Lee Hanson Konbi, Los Angeles – Chefs Akira Akuto and Nick Montgomery Kumiko, Chicago – Chef Noah Sandoval and Creative Director Julia Momose Adda Indian Canteen, Long Island City, NY – Chef Chintan Pandya Fox & the Knife, Boston – Chef Karen Akunowicz Indigo, Houston – Chef Jonny Rhodes Nightshade, Los Angeles – Chef Mei Lin Piece of Meat, New Orleans – Butchers Leighann Smith and Daniel Jackson

All 10 Best New Restaurants will be participating in the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen's Farewell Feast: F&W Best New Restaurants on Sunday, June 16, in Aspen, Colorado. This walk-around tasting is part of FOOD & WINE's premier culinary event which consists of three days of cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, and panel discussions led by world-class chefs and wine experts.

To read more about the restaurants listed above, please visit: www.foodandwine.com/travel/restaurants/best-new-restaurants-2019. The Best New Restaurants will also appear in the July issue of FOOD & WINE Magazine.

