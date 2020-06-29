FOOD & WINE Classic At Home Virtual Event To Take Place On July 23

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) FOOD & WINE will host its first-ever FOOD & WINE Classic at Home virtual event on Thursday, July 23 beginning at 4 p.m. EDT at www.foodandwine.com/ClassicAtHome and featuring all-star talent including Martha Stewart, Jacques Pépin, Ayesha Curry, JJ Johnson, Stephanie Izard and Kwame Onwuachi. Emcee'd by FOOD & WINE Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple, the event will also include wine tastings led by FOOD & WINE Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle and FOOD & WINE Contributor Anthony Giglio, and a beer tasting led by Garrett Oliver.

Created to offer a taste of what the annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen is all about, the new two-hour interactive culinary experience will also bring attention to the restaurant industry and raise funds for five charity partners: Jacques Pépin Foundation, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Southern Smoke Foundation, Wholesome Wave and World Central Kitchen.

Hunter Lewis, Editor in Chief of FOOD & WINE, said, "The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen is always a highly anticipated event bringing together chefs, restaurateurs, winemakers, sommeliers, and food lovers from all over. Though we've missed being there this June, I'm delighted that we're able to offer this fun and entertaining experience with top talent that also supports relief efforts at a time when there is so much need across the restaurant industry and in areas of social justice."

Attendees (ages 21+) who wish to purchase the wines that will be featured in the wine tastings in advance to taste along in real time, visit www.wine.com/ClassicAtHome.

To register and reserve your space for this complimentary event, visit www.foodandwine.com/ClassicAtHome. To find out more about the charity partners and to donate, visit https://classic.foodandwine.com/charity/.

This event is created in partnership with KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Lexus and S.Pellegrino.

