Food additives market to grow by 4.4% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand for processed food products among consumers across developed and developing countries will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food additives market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Additives Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc, Wego Chemical Group Inc., BASF SE, and Ashland Inc., among others

Segments: Application, product, and Region

The food additives market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

From a regional perspective, 32% of the market growth will originate from North America. The food additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 14211.34 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5%, according to Technavio.

Food additives market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Food additives market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers food additives market vendors including -

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Associated British Foods Plc

Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH

& Fragrances GmbH Cargill Inc.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan SA

Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances

J M Huber Corp.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Food additives market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Rising demand for processed food products among consumers across developed and developing countries

Expanding global middle class

Increase in the number of working women

Key challenges:

Growing demand for fresh foods

Promotion of consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables by the World Health Organization (WHO)

Rise in the number of supermarkets has boosted the growth of the global fresh food market

What are the key data covered in this food additives market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food additives market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the food additives market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the food additives market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food additives market vendors

The Formaldehyde Market size is estimated to grow by 10.15 million tons with a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by derivative type (urea formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, melamine formaldehyde, polyoxymethylene, and others), end-user (construction and furniture, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by derivative type (urea formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, melamine formaldehyde, polyoxymethylene, and others), end-user (construction and furniture, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The Melamine Market size is estimated to grow by USD 434.96 million with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (laminates, adhesives resins, coating resins, and others), type (melamine resin and melamine foam), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ) and geography US, China , India , Japan , and Germany .

Food Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 190 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14211.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc, Wego Chemical Group Inc., BASF SE, and Ashland Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

