Food Allergen Testing Market Records a CAGR of 6.40% during 2021-2025|Technavio

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the food allergen testing market is expected to have positive growth. In the short term, the market demand will show superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

3M Co.

The company offers food allergen protein rapid test, allergen protein enzyme test, surface protein test swabs, and many more.

ALS Ltd.

The company offers two types of allergen testing, automated ELISA and PCR allergen testing.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

The company offers PCR kits and testing automation, standard and chromogenic media, and immune sera to help food science laboratories improve food safety and risk management.

Food Allergen Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food allergen testing market is segmented as below:

Technology

LC MS Technology



Immunoassay ELISA Technology



PCR Technology

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The food allergen testing market is driven by increasing allergic reactions among individuals. In addition, other factors increasing product launches and rising awareness and globalization of the food market are expected to trigger the food allergen testing market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

