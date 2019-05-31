Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Allergy and Intolerance Products - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

  • Gluten-free
  • Lactose-Free
  • Others

The report profiles 153 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Alpro UK Ltd. (UK)
  • Amy's Kitchen, Inc. (USA)
  • Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland)
  • Daiya Foods, Inc. (Canada)
  • Doves Farm Foods Ltd. (UK)
  • Dr. Schr (Italy)
  • Dr Schr UK Ltd (UK)
  • Ener-G Foods, Inc. (USA)
  • Enjoy Life Foods (USA)
  • Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. (USA)
  • General Mills, Inc. (USA)
  • Gluten Free Foods Ltd. (UK)
  • Glutino Food Group (Canada)
  • Green Valley Organics (USA)
  • Kellogg Company (USA)
  • Nature's Path Foods, Inc. (USA)
  • Pamela's Products, Inc. (USA)
  • Semper AB (Sweden)
  • Sweet William Pty., Ltd. (Australia)
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)
  • The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Food Allergy and Intolerance Products
  • Essential for People Suffering from Food Allergies, Sensitivities and Intolerances
  • Prevalence of Food Allergy
  • A Statistical Insight
  • Select Foods that Commonly Cause Allergic Reactions in Select Countries
  • Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Positioned for Strong Growth
  • Free From' Foods
  • A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competition in the Gluten-Free Products Market

2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

  • Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance and Sensitivity Fuels Growth
  • Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free Products Market
  • Lactose-free Cheese Market: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales
  • Gluten-free Products Market: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive Individuals
  • Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
  • Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease Spurs Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products
  • Health Conscious Consumers
  • Key Demand Drivers of Gluten- Free Products
  • Growing Demand for Gluten Free Foods among Millennials
  • Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
  • Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market
  • Gluten-free Beverages Market
  • Health Advantages Spur Growth
  • Gluten-free Snacks: Growing in Popularity
  • Taste Remains Key to Success
  • Grocery Stores
  • The Most Common Distribution Channel for Gluten Free Products
  • Allergen-Free Snacks
  • A Vibrant Category
  • Egg-Free Products
  • A Niche Segment with Promising Growth Potential
  • Celebrity Endorsements Lift Popularity Levels
  • Product Labeling
  • Crucial to Food Allergy and Intolerance Products
  • Broader Availability of Products Encourage Market Growth
  • Retail Scenario
  • Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities
  • Ballooning Global Population
  • Growing Middle Class Population
  • Expanding Urban Population
  • Rise in Disposable Incomes
  • Regulatory Environment
  • Codex Alimentarius Commission Committee
  • United States
  • EU Labelling Directive
  • Australia
  • Canada

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Introduction
  • Gluten-free Products
  • Lactose-free Products
  • Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products
  • The Big Eight
  • Historical Review
  • Factors Propelling Food Allergy
  • Rationale of Food Allergy
  • Immune-mediated Response
  • IgE Antibodies Reaction
  • IgE-mediated Ailments
  • Non-IgE Antibodies Reaction
  • Non-IgE mediated Ailments
  • Celiac Disease
  • Non-immune-mediated Response
  • Signs and Symptoms of Food Allergy
  • Angioedema
  • Common Food Allergy (CFA) Symptoms
  • Anaphylaxis
  • Exercise-Stimulated Food Allergy Symptoms
  • Pollen Food Allergy Symptoms
  • Major Types of Food Allergy
  • Egg Allergy
  • Milk Allergy
  • Wheat Allergy
  • Gluten Sensitivity
  • Soy Allergy
  • Rare Food Allergies
  • Major Sources & Ingredients of Allergy Triggering Food Products
  • Diagnosis of Food Allergy
  • Different Diagnoses Types
  • Allergy Testing Methods
  • Management of Allergic Reactions
  • Pathophysiology
  • Alternative Techniques
  • Special Diets
  • Acupressure and Acupuncture
  • Herbal Remedies
  • Conflicting Views on Food Allergies
  • Food Intolerance
  • Food Intolerance vs Food Allergy
  • Factors Triggering Food Intolerance
  • Symptoms of Food Intolerance
  • Type of Food Reactions
  • Types of Food Intolerance
  • Carbohydrate Intolerance
  • Histamine Intolerance
  • Tyramine Sensitivity
  • Sensitivity to Food Additives
  • Diagnosis of Food Intolerance
  • Treatment of Food Intolerance

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • Central Foods Launches New Gluten-free Chicken Products
  • Kidfresh to Launch Gluten Free & Organic Kids' Meals
  • Paramount Introduces New Gluten-Free Products
  • Mller Unveils New Lactose-Free Yogurts for the UK Market
  • Valio Introduces New Range of Lactose-free Ice Creams in Russia and Finland
  • Clover Sonoma Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified Lactose Free Milk
  • Prewett's Launches New Gluten-Free Chocoful Caramel
  • Schr Unveils New Gluten-free Products in the UK
  • Pamela's Products Launches Gluten Free Pastas and Pasta Meals
  • Drupe Food Introduces Lactose-Free Vegan Milk in India
  • Ingredion Launches Gluten-free Tapioca Flour

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Celebrate Brands Acquires Green Plate Foods
  • GreenSpace Brands Takes Over Galaxy Nutritional Foods
  • Arla Foods to Invest in Production Facility for Lactose-Free Milk in UK
  • Bounty Brands Takes Over Bezgluten

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Total Companies Profiled: 153 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 161)

  • The United States (77)
  • Canada (6)
  • Europe (59)
    • France (5)
    • Germany (2)
    • The United Kingdom (34)
    • Italy (4)
    • Rest of Europe (14)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Latin America (2)
  • Africa (1)

