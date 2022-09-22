Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market size to grow by USD 912.18 Mn, Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market will witness a YOY growth of 5.24% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. The market for food and beverage filling equipment is expanding mostly due to the focus on increasing filling efficiency and accuracy, while concerns including rising energy costs could restrain this expansion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market 2022-2026

The market report offers information on several market vendors, including Aetnagroup S.p.A., APACKS, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., CDA France, COZZOLI MACHINE Co., ECOLEAN AB, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hema, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, INDEX 6 Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Trepko Group, and UFlex Ltd. among others.

Key Segment Analysis

Product

Rotary fillers



Aseptic fillers



Volumetric fillers



Net weight fillers



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East and Africa



South America

The rotary fillers sector will significantly increase its market share in food and beverage filling equipment. Rotary fillers can be used to fill both free-flowing and non-free-flowing items into rigid containers because they are mostly used to fill powdered products like spices, baking soda, infant formula, drink mixes, dairy creamers, and other types of powders in rigid containers.

Some rotary fillers additionally include a servo control system, which can improve performance and trigger automatic filling adjustments, saving food and beverage producers both time and money. The rotary fillers segment of the global market for food and beverage filling equipment will thus expand during the forecast period as a result of these factors.

Europe will account for 45% of market growth. The major European markets for food and beverage filling equipment are Germany and Italy. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in APAC. Over the projected period, the growth of the food and beverage filling equipment market in Europe will be aided by the region's expanding population and rising disposable income.

Vendor Insights

The Global Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aetnagroup S.p.A.

APACKS

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

CDA France

COZZOLI MACHINE Co.

ECOLEAN AB

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hema

IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa

INDEX 6 Ltd.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

KHS GmbH

KRONES AG

Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 912.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, The Netherlands, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aetnagroup S.p.A., APACKS, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., CDA France, COZZOLI MACHINE Co., ECOLEAN AB, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hema, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, INDEX 6 Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Riggs Autopack Ltd., Serac Group SA, Shemesh Automation Ltd., Tetra Pak Group, Trepko Group, and UFlex Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

