Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market, increasing goods consumption by the middle-class population to Boost Growth - Technavio

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Driver

The rising demand for packaged F&Bs is one of the major reasons boosting the worldwide food and beverage packaging machines market. The demand for packaging solutions is primarily being driven by the fast-increasing global population and the increased demand for packaged food and beverages (F&Bs) as a result of shifting consumer preferences. The number of dual-income homes is on the rise, and people are working longer hours, which has raised the demand for packaged foods, particularly ready-to-eat foods, snacks, and beverages. Buy a sample report.

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Geography Outlook

APAC will account for 53% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for food and beverage packaging equipment are China and Japan. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Food and beverage packaging machines market expansion in APAC throughout the forecast period will be aided by the exponential population increase, rising middle-class consumption of goods, and the rise of m-commerce and e-commerce. Plan and strengthen your business and marketing strategies, Request Sample Report.

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The food and beverage packaging machinery market report covers the following areas:

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Size

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Trends

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Analysis

This study identifies the use of advanced technologies to increase efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the global food and beverage packaging machinery market size during the next few years.

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bajaj Processpack Ltd., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Duravant LLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Geo Project Industries SRL, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KRONES AG, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Pro Mach Inc., Salzgitter AG, SAMA Engineering, SELO BV, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Tetra Laval Group, Triangle Package Machinery, VELTEKO sro, and WeighPack Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart of Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart of Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart of Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 89: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 90: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 91: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key news



Exhibit 92: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

10.4 IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa

Exhibit 94: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Overview



Exhibit 95: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 96: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Key news



Exhibit 97: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Segment focus

10.5 KRONES AG

AG Exhibit 99: KRONES AG - Overview



Exhibit 100: KRONES AG - Business segments



Exhibit 101: KRONES AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: KRONES AG - Segment focus

10.6 MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 103: MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 104: MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 Pro Mach Inc.

Exhibit 106: Pro Mach Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Pro Mach Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Pro Mach Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Salzgitter AG

Exhibit 109: Salzgitter AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: Salzgitter AG - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Salzgitter AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Salzgitter AG - Segment focus

10.9 SELO BV

Exhibit 113: SELO BV - Overview



Exhibit 114: SELO BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: SELO BV - Key offerings

10.10 Syntegon Technology GmbH

Exhibit 116: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 The Tetra Laval Group

Exhibit 119: The Tetra Laval Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Tetra Laval Group - Business segments



Exhibit 121: The Tetra Laval Group - Key news



Exhibit 122: The Tetra Laval Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: The Tetra Laval Group - Segment focus

10.12 VELTEKO sro

Exhibit 124: VELTEKO sro - Overview



Exhibit 125: VELTEKO sro - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: VELTEKO sro - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

