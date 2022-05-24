Food And Beverage Packaging Machinery Market size to grow by USD 1.66 Bn| Bajaj Processpack Ltd. and Combi Packaging Systems LLC emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

May 24, 2022, 05:15 ET
NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled "Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market" by End-user (Food industry and Beverage industry) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.89%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the growing demand for packaged F& Bs.
The prevention of F and B counterfeiting, and the booming e-commerce and retail industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high installation costs are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this food and beverage packaging machinery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.
Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Food Industry
- Beverage Industry
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The food and beverage packaging machinery market report covers the following areas:
- Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Size
- Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Trends
- Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rapid automation of processing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market growth during the next few years.
Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- Bajaj Processpack Ltd.
- Combi Packaging Systems LLC
- Duravant LLC
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Geo Project Industries SRL
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa
- KRONES AG
- MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG
- Nichrome Packaging Solutions
- Pro Mach Inc.
- Salzgitter AG
- SAMA Engineering
- SELO BV
- Syntegon Technology GmbH
- The Tetra Laval Group
- Triangle Package Machinery
- VELTEKO sro
- WeighPack
Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist food and beverage packaging machinery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the food and beverage packaging machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the food and beverage packaging machinery market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food and beverage packaging machinery market vendors
Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.66
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bajaj Processpack Ltd., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Duravant LLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Geo Project Industries SRL, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KRONES AG, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Pro Mach Inc., Salzgitter AG, SAMA Engineering, SELO BV, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Tetra Laval Group, Triangle Package Machinery, VELTEKO sro, and WeighPack
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Exhibit 89: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Overview
- Exhibit 90: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key news
- Exhibit 92: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus
- 10.4 IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa
- Exhibit 94: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 95: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 97: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Segment focus
- 10.5 KRONES AG
- Exhibit 99: KRONES AG - Overview
- Exhibit 100: KRONES AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: KRONES AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: KRONES AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG
- Exhibit 103: MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 104: MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.7 Pro Mach Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Pro Mach Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Pro Mach Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Pro Mach Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Salzgitter AG
- Exhibit 109: Salzgitter AG - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Salzgitter AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Salzgitter AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Salzgitter AG - Segment focus
- 10.9 SELO BV
- Exhibit 113: SELO BV - Overview
- Exhibit 114: SELO BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: SELO BV - Key offerings
- 10.10 Syntegon Technology GmbH
- Exhibit 116: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Tetra Laval Group
- Exhibit 119: The Tetra Laval Group - Overview
- Exhibit 120: The Tetra Laval Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: The Tetra Laval Group - Key news
- Exhibit 122: The Tetra Laval Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: The Tetra Laval Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 VELTEKO sro
- Exhibit 124: VELTEKO sro - Overview
- Exhibit 125: VELTEKO sro - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: VELTEKO sro - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
