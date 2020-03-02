Food Authentication Testing Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global food authentication testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

- Food authentication testing plays an important role in determining food allergens, and various physical, chemical and genomic contaminations in food products. Food authentication testing is the best technique adopted by the government regulatory bodies and private quality audit organizations to identify food fraud and to perform an adulteration check in the product.

- There are various technologies used for food authentication testing, which include DNA sequencing, PCR-based DNA sequencing, Next generation sequencing method, HPLC/GC/Mass Chromatography, NMR spectrometry, ELISA, among otherss



Key Market Trends

PCR Technique holds the largest Food Authentication Testing Market Share



DNA barcoding tests are suitable for species identification; however, they are not very accurate. PCR-based authentication testing is more reliable than DNA barcoding. The PCR-based method identifies the DNA of samples more accurately by identifying the individual differences in DNA barcode sequences. In addition, for the analysis of processed food products, rapid PCR tests are generally preferred. Food processing may shorten the length of DNA strands, which makes it difficult to analyze using the DNA barcoding method (as this method analyses large DNA barcode region). On the other hand, the PCR-based method targets a very short DNA region for species detection and thus, is more reliable. The design of this test starts with DNA extraction from a range of samples. This extraction takes around 3-4 hours, which is performed by technicians.



North America Dominates the Global Food Authentication Market



Due to increasing consumer awareness for food quality and safety, the need for food authentication testing is growing. The strict regulatory environment in the various regions (such as USDA and EU regulation) is the major driving factor for the market in North America. North America dominates this market followed by Europe. The increased number of food allergen testing and species identification tests are the major factors for the market growth in North America. The United States holds a major share of 63% in the North American market, followed by Canada, Mexico and others. The active Canadian Food Inspection Agency has grown awareness among Canadians regarding food allergens, which has given growth prospect to authentication testing market. ELISA, NMR and DNA sequencing are the major authentication tests followed in North America.



Competitive Landscape

The global food authentication testing market is highly fragmented and competitive. The market has key players competing for major market share on one end, and small regional players catering to a small region to acquire nearly half of the market share on the other end. Key players are based in North America and Europe, while small players are based in Asia-Pacific, South America and Eastern Europe. The acquisition is the most preferred strategy adopted by various players. Eurofins acquired Exova's Food, water, and pharmaceutical testing lab to strengthen its position in the market with core competence in microbiological and nutritional testing. Another major testing company, NSF International, has acquired DNA-based testing laboratory AuthenTechnologies® to sustain market in modern technologies.



