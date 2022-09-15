Food Dehydrator Market to Hit $3.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the food dehydrator industry are The Metal Ware (Nesco), National Presto Industries, Hamilton Beach Brands, Koolatron, Kerone Engineering Solutions, Guangdong IKE Industrial, NutriChef Kitchen, Ronco Kitchen Acessories, Salton, Aroma Houseware, Ekotec Energy Heat Pumps, Foshan Mel-Tech Electrical Appliances Company, Waring Commercial, and Vitality 4 Life.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the food dehydrator market is anticipated to exceed USD 3.5 billion by 2030. The food processing industry is expanding across the world due to drastic changes in the dietary preferences of the younger population. It has led to the high demand for pre-cooked as well as dried foods. Dried food items not only extend the shelf life of perishable products but can also keep their nutritional value intact.

Many people are preferring to make dehydrated food at home by investing in high-quality food dehydrators, so that prepared foods are free from preservatives, such as sugar, oil, and salt. This makes homemade dehydrated foods much healthier than the store-bought ones. The COVID-19 pandemic played a key role in increasing the sales of food dehydrators as these appliances could enable customers store and consume essential foods for a longer time.

In terms of the technology used, the horizontal airflow food dehydrator market share was more than USD 1.4 billion during 2021. The technology will gain traction owing to various advantages it offers to commercial users. Warm air is evenly distributed owing to the positioning of the fan in these dehydrators. The equipment is utilized in commercial applications as the horizontal airflow technology offers more power than the conventional vertical dehydrator units.

The report categorizes the industry with respect to commercial and domestic end-use. The global food dehydrator market share from the herbal product end-users is projected to register over 6% CAGR through 2022-2030. One of the main functions of a food dehydrator in the sector is to dry herbs, while increasing their longevity and making them usable for the long term. Herbs are one of the most widely used ingredients in cooking.

Dried herbs add a different flavor profile to a dish, which is why they are so popular in Europe and North America. Countries, such as India have a long history of using dried herbs for cooking as well as preserving perishable food items. Commercial food dehydrators can help manufacturers produce dried herbs on a larger scale to cater to the ever-increasing demand for these ingredients.

Based on the energy source utilized, the biofuel segment is anticipated to hold over 23% share of the food dehydrator market by 2030. While electricity is still considered one of the most convenient power sources, conventional electricity generation is carbon-intensive, which can put immense pressure on the environment. Also, since the availability of non-renewable sources of energy is dwindling at a worrying rate every year, the access to electricity is becoming more irregular and difficult. It has prompted governments to look for sustainable sources of energy to reduce their carbon emission levels.

Asia Pacific will capture more than 28% share of the global food dehydrator industry by 2030. The APAC region is gradually becoming one of the leading food processing hubs in the world due to the growing urban population. The region is also witnessing a strong shift in the dietary habits and preferences of its population, with a vast majority of them purchasing pre-cooked foods. Countries such as India, Japan, and China represent more than 50% of the global food processing business, indicating the substantial potential of food dehydrators.

A few of the leading companies in global food dehydrator market include The Metal Ware (Nesco), National Presto Industries, Hamilton Beach Brands, Koolatron, Foshan Mel-Tech Electrical Appliances Company, Waring Commercial, and Vitality 4 Life. Strong partnerships with food manufacturers and the evolving taste & nutrient demands of younger population will impact the development of suitable processing equipment, such as dehydrators. Key applications across the nutraceutical and F&B sectors will generate significant income for the equipment providers.

